Wings Revel review: Inexpensive but great sounding true wireless earbuds

Wings is a lesser known name in the audio space but it is one of those brands that make value-for-money products. I had reviewed the Wings Infinity neckband-style earphones last year (review), and found it good with regard to build, finish, and sound quality. The new offering from the brand is a true wireless stereo (TWS) named Wings Revel. Is the Wings’ TWS as good as its neckband-style earphones? Let’s find out:

Wings Revel: Build and design





The come in a premium packing and inside the box you get the charging case, Type-C cable, some ear-tips, documents, and the earbuds.

The capsule-shaped charging case is small and seems to be made of a good quality plastic. It has Wings branding on top, three LEDs at the front to indicate battery level, and a Type-C port at the back for charging.

The case’s compact form factor and lightweight design makes it easy to carry around, be it in pocket or otherwise.

The earbuds have a matte finish and have angular design for snug fit. The earbuds’ size is minimal and it does not look either small or big but just right for its size. Besides, the earbuds have lightweight built. They are comfortable to wear and cause no irritation, even if you use them for extended hours.

Wings Revel: Features and performance





It is not just the looks, the Wings Revel is quite a performer too. It is powered by Qualcomm 3020 chip, featuring Apt-X support for high fidelity wireless audio streaming capability. The earbuds offers deep bass owing to graphene drivers, and has decent passive noise cancellation.

Besides, it is IPX5 sweat and water resistant, which is a great add-on here.

As for the sound output, it feels just right with decent amount of treble, bass and vocal feedback. The earbuds have neutral output and even at extreme loudness levels they do not get overpowering. The mids and highs are fine-tuned and the output feels balanced.

The passive noise cancellation works fine, but it is no good compared to active noise cancellation that you get in the OPPO’s W51 (review), which is another good TWS earbuds in under Rs 5,000 segment.

It is difficult to get a responsive touch controls in the budget earbuds, and I had expected a better show from the Wings Revel but it is underwhelming, too.

For volume, play/pause, or skip a song, you can tap on the outer touch surface on the earbuds but it is not quick to perform the task. In some cases, it does not even register the taps, which is irritating.

Battery





Wings claims up to 24 hours of on-battery time with up to 7.5 hours of playtime on a single charge. In reality, the earbuds go on for about 5-6 hours on a single charge. Since it has a type-C charging port, you can use your phone's cable to charge it, considering most phones today come with USB type-C charging cables. It takes about an hour to charge the earbuds.

Verdict

At Rs 4,299, the Wings Revel is an impressive TWS earbuds with a decent audio output and battery time. The only downside to it is the touch response, which defeats the purpose of using earbuds. For a comprehensive TWS earbuds in the same segment, you might also like to check the OPPO W51.