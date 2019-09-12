Wings Infinity bluetooth earphones review: Budget-friendly, clean sound

Wings Infinity neckband is a complete package in the Bluetooth earphones space. It's not just the looks, the earphones pack a clear sound output with non-intrusive bass.

The earbuds are tiny in size and that makes them ideal for everyday use. The alloy body gives the earbuds elegant look and helps them sit in the ear comfortably even during light to moderate activities. The magnets on the earbuds keep them stick to each other when not in use yet still hanging around the neck.

The wires on both ends are long enough, but what I liked the most apart from sound quality was the wires connecting earbuds to the band can be adjusted using the loops on both sides. It gives the flexibility to shorten the length of the wires as per choice, something not common in neckbands.

The earphones have dedicated buttons for volume and playback. The metal buttons on the matte finish are easy to locate even without having to look at the panel. The inclusion of Siri or Google Assistant support is a welcome feature and adds to the value.

Sound Quality





I listened to several genres of music and the earphones proved versatile enough to deliver good output. If you prefer heavy music then you may not find the sound output too convincing but still, I found them better than most of the neckbands available in the price range.

Battery and connectivity



Although it has Bluetooth 4.2, which is not the latest version, still, the earphones connect quickly and don't disconnect even in standby mode for long durations. The battery loss in standby mode is minimal, too.

The earphones offer up to 8-hour playtime with 135mah battery and the set don't take long to charge also. The set proved useful during a trip as I just had to charge it once and they lasted for 3-4 days with 1-2 hours of usage.

The neckband is lightweight and flexible, and that makes it very easy to carry anywhere. The IPX7 resistance made is really useful during the trip as there was no irritation during sweat.

Verdict



It's not often that we find a versatile audio device, that too in the budget range. Priced at Rs 4,199 Wings Infinity impresses with features and delivers a great sound output.