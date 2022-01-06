Xiaomi 11i series with up to 120W fast-charge support launched in India

Chinese internet company on Thursday launched in India the 11i HyperCharge and 11i Both the are identical in terms of design and specifications. However, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge packs within a 4,500mAh battery supported by 120W fast-charge tech. The Xiaomi 11i, on the other hand, packs within a tad bigger capacity 5,160mAh battery. It, however, supports and ships with a 67W fast-charge tech.

Xiaomi 11i series: Variants and pricing

The Xiaomi 11i series will be available from January 12. The Xiaomi 11i will be available in 6GB + 128GB at and 8GB + 128 GB configurations priced at Rs 24,999 and Rs 26,999, respectively. The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will be available in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB configurations priced at Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999, respectively. Both the phones will be available in pacific pearl, stealth black, camo green and purple mist colours on Mi online store, Flipkart, Mi Home and Mi Studio, and authorised retail stores.

Xiaomi 11i series: Specifications

Both the sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch response rate. The screen is protected under Gorilla Glass 5. The side frame and rear cover is made of polycarbonate. Both the phones are IP53 rated for protection against water and dust damages. They are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 system-on-chip, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS2.2 standard on-board storage. The dual-SIM smartphones have hybrid slot for SIM and microSD card – supports up to 1TB.

Xiaomi 11i series: Camera

The Xiaomi 11i series sports a triple-camera array on the back, featuring a 108-megapixel Samsung-made (HM2) primary sensor of an f/1.89 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor of an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field-of-view, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the smartphones sport a 16MP sensor in a center-aligned display cut out.