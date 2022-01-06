Xiaomi 11i series with up to 120W fast-charge support launched in India

-
ALSO READ
Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 10T 5G in India: Price, specifications, and more
OnePlus Nord 2 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 launched: Sale info, specs
Realme GT 2 series with premium flagship-grade specs unveiled: Details here
Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition 5G launched in India: Price, specs
AI sale: PSUs set for rerating, divestment agenda gets a push, say analysts
-
Chinese internet company Xiaomi on Thursday launched in India the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge and Xiaomi 11i smartphones. Both the smartphones are identical in terms of design and specifications. However, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge packs within a 4,500mAh battery supported by 120W fast-charge tech. The Xiaomi 11i, on the other hand, packs within a tad bigger capacity 5,160mAh battery. It, however, supports and ships with a 67W fast-charge tech.
Xiaomi 11i series: Variants and pricing
The Xiaomi 11i series will be available from January 12. The Xiaomi 11i will be available in 6GB + 128GB at and 8GB + 128 GB configurations priced at Rs 24,999 and Rs 26,999, respectively. The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will be available in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB configurations priced at Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999, respectively. Both the phones will be available in pacific pearl, stealth black, camo green and purple mist colours on Mi online store, Flipkart, Mi Home and Mi Studio, and authorised retail stores.
Xiaomi 11i series: Specifications
Both the smartphones sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch response rate. The screen is protected under Gorilla Glass 5. The side frame and rear cover is made of polycarbonate. Both the phones are IP53 rated for protection against water and dust damages. They are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 system-on-chip, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS2.2 standard on-board storage. The dual-SIM smartphones have hybrid slot for SIM and microSD card – supports up to 1TB.
Xiaomi 11i series: Camera
The Xiaomi 11i series sports a triple-camera array on the back, featuring a 108-megapixel Samsung-made (HM2) primary sensor of an f/1.89 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor of an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field-of-view, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the smartphones sport a 16MP sensor in a center-aligned display cut out.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU