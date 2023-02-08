Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphone with Leica cameras launching in India on Feb 26

Chinese electronics maker on Wednesday announced that it will launch the 13 Pro smartphone in India on February 26. said the launch event will kick off at 9:30 pm and it will livestream on Xiaomi official website and its social media channel – Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter accounts.

Unveiled in China last year, the smartphone boasts a second-generation camera system co-engineered with Leica. The smartphone features optical and computational capabilities with Leica true colour imaging, Leica 75mm floating telephoto lens, Leica optics, and two Leica-tuned photographic styles. Below are the specifications of the China model:

Xiaomi 13 Pro: Specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It packs a 4,820 mAh battery, supported by 120W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It has a 6.73-inch two-side curved AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 1,900 nits of peak brightness level. It boots Android 13 operating system-based MIUI 14. It sports a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50MP telephoto lens. On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. It is offered in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB configurations. It comes in ceramic white, ceramic black, flora green (ceramic) and mountain blue colours. It has a fingerprint scanner under the display, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, and USB-C port.

Xiaomi-Leica partnership

The first imaging flagship smartphone co-engineered by the two companies, Xiaomi 12S Ultra, was officially launched in July last year in select countries. Recently, the company’s India arm hosted a joint session with the Leica team to share details on the innovations both the companies have managed to create in the field of smartphone imaging.

“Xiaomi and Leica's strategic partnership aims to bring advanced camera capabilities to and push the limits of what is technologically possible in the smartphone camera module segment. Leica provides its expertise in optical engineering, design, imaging software, and consumer experience to the partnership to help Xiaomi achieve the best possible imaging results. With the rise of smartphone camera quality, the partnership opens up new revenue streams for users who are exploring or creating content for platforms like YouTube and social media. Xiaomi is closely monitoring the market to cater to the evolving needs of smartphone cameras and plans to integrate the best cameras into its upcoming phones,” the company said in a joint statement.