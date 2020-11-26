Xiaomi announces Black Friday sale, offers discount on smartphones and more

Chinese electronics maker has announced its Black Friday sale in India. The sale starts from November 26 and will continue till November 29 on web portal, Amazon, Flipkart and offline stores. In the sale, the company is offering discounts on wide range of Mi and Redmi branded products, including smartphones, audio products, health and fitness products, and lifestyle products. Here are the details:

Smartphones

is offering discounts on its budget and midrange line-up of Redmi branded smartphones. The Redmi 8A and Redmi Note 8 (4GB + 64GB) are available at a discounted price of Rs 6,999 and Rs 11,499, respectively.

The Redmi 9i, Redmi 9 Prime and Redmi Note 9 Pro’s 4GB + 128GB variant are available at a discounted price of Rs 8,999, Rs 10,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively.

Audio

In audio category, Xiaomi is offering discounts on both Mi and Redmi branded products. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C are available at a discounted price of Rs 2,999 and Rs 2,299, respectively. The Redmi Earbuds S and Redmi Earbuds 2C are available at Rs 1,699 and Rs 1,299, respectively.

Others

Besides smartphones and audio products, Xiaomi is offering discounts on its health and fitness tracker, beard trimmers and power bank. The Mi Smart Band 4 is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,999. The Mi beard trimmer 1C and Mi beard trimmer are available at a discounted price of Rs 899 and 1,299, respectively. The Redmi Power Bank is available for Rs 699.