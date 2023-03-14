Xiaomi debuts Redmi Smart Fire TV in partnership with Amazon: Price, specs

Chinese electronics maker on Tuesday launched in India the Redmi Smart Fire TV. Offered in 32-inch screen, it is the maiden smart TV in India powered by Amazon Fire TV platform. The Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 will be available for a price on Mi online and from March 21. Priced at Rs 13,999, the smart television will be available in limited quantity at an introductory price of Rs 11,999 – includes an additional coupon offer of Rs 1,000. Below are the Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 specifications:

Powered by Amazon Fire OS 7, the Redmi Smart Fire TV comes with built-in Fire TV app store that has over 12,000 apps available, including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, and YouTube. It is a smart television with support for live channels services integration through DTH set-top-box. Moreover, the television supports Apple Airplay and Miracast for direct screen mirroring from Apple and Android smartphones.

As for the screen, the Redmi Smart Fire TV sports a 32-inch HD-ready panel of 8-bit colour depth. The screen is supported by Xiaomi’s in-house image-processing algorithm called Vivid Picture Engine (VPE). Audio is covered by a stereo speaker of 20W combined power output. The speakers support Dolby Audio, DTS-HD and DTS: Virtual X technologies.

The Redmi Smart TV comes with ‘Redmi Voice Remote with Alexa’. The remote has dedicated buttons for TV guide, play back controls, channel up/down, mute, and shortcut to popular apps. The smart TV doubles up as a hub for connected smart home, powered by Amazon Alexa.

In terms of design, the Redmi Smart Fire TV is said to feature a 95.72 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It has a metallic frame. The Redmi Smart Fire TV is powered by a 64-bit Quad-Core processor, paired with Mali G31 MP2 graphics. It boasts dual-band Wi-Fi, AirPlay, Miracast and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. In addition to 2 x HDMI ports (ARC x 1), it comes with 2 x USB ports and AV and earphone ports.