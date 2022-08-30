Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 series with 14-inch 2.5K screen of 120Hz launched

-
-
Xiaomi India on Tuesday unveiled its latest Notebook range: the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 Series. The Notebook Pro 120 is powered by 12th Gen Intel i5 H series processor and Nvidia GeForce MX550 graphics.
The NoteBook Pro 120 series features a 2.5K resolution (2560x1600) 14-inch display of 120Hz refresh rate, stretched in 16:10 aspect ratio. The screen is touted to be colour accurate with 100 per cent sRGB coverage and Delta E of less than 1.5. The screen is TUV Rheinland certified for low blue light protection and features DC Dimming for zero flicker experience.
Coming to the design, the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 Series is a compact, lightweight laptop with a metal body made from Aerospace grade series 6 aluminum alloy.
The Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 Series is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Alder Lake processor and has an H Series processor (H45). It features a dedicated graphics unit — Nvidia GeForce MX550 — that provides almost 2X performance over the latest integrated graphics.
The laptop series has 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM clocked at 5200 MHz and 512 GB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD.
The Xiaomi NoteBook Pro comes with an adaptive 720p HD webcam for all collaboration needs and features enhanced stereo speakers that support DTS audio processing.
The series offers a 56Wh battery that can sustain the device for the whole day and it comes with a 100W universal USB-C charger.
Pricing and availability
The Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G and Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 will be available at a starting price of Rs 74,999 and Rs 69,999, respectively, and can be bought on Mi online store, Mi Homes and Amazon.
Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G - Rs 74,999
Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 - Rs 69,999
