Jio leads in 4G download speed in Nov; Vodafone in upload: Trai
Xiaomi launches Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch at Rs 54,999: Know specs, features

The Mi QLED TV 4K will be available on Xiaomi online store, Mi Home, Flipkart and all retail stores, including Vijay Sales, from December 21, 2020

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Mi 55-inch QLED TV 4K
The Mi QLED TV comes with the latest Android TV 10 out of the box. It comes with Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in

Xiaomi on Wednesday expanded its smart TV portfolio in India with the launch of Mi QLED TV 4K. Priced at Rs 54,999, the smart television features Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Audio, Vivid Picture Engine, Android TV 10, and more. The TV comes in 55-inch screen model with aluminum alloy frame. It boasts an almost bezel-less horizon display for a 96 per cent screen-to-body ratio, according to the Chinese electronics maker. The smart TV supports the commonly available high dynamic range codecs including, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG).

The Mi QLED TV boots Android TV 10 operating system with Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in.

Like other Xiaomi TVs, the Mi QLED TV is powered by company's Patchwall user interface, which is touted to bringing together content from more than 25 content partners. Additionally, the PatchWall features universal search, user centre, kids mode, smart recommendations and live TV utilities.

The TV comes with three HDMI 2.1 compatible ports. It has a feature named ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), which automatically switches the TV to game mode for low input lag of just 5ms at 4K @60fps -- according to the company. The device also supports HDMI e-ARC. Powering the TV is the MediaTek's 64bit quad-core A55 processor, coupled with Mali G52 graphics.

The TV features Mi's first six speaker set-up, featuring four full-range drivers and two tweeters, offering frequency range from 60Hz upto 20KHz with a total power of 30Watts.

Pricing and availability

The Mi QLED TV 4K is priced at Rs 54,999. It will be available on Xiaomi online store, Mi Home, Flipkart and all retail stores including Vijay Sales from December 21, 2020 at 12 noon.

Specifications

Design

Size - 55-inch

Metallic Grey colour

3840 x 2160 pixels

96% screen to body ratio

Aluminum alloy frames with sandblasted metallic finish

Carbon finish around the back

Display

4K HDR

Dolby Vision

HDR 10+

HDR 10

HLG

Reality Flow

Vivid Picture Engine

Wide Color Gamut - NTSC 100%, DCPI-3 - 95%

Audio

30 watts power

6 speakers ( 4 full range drivers, 2 tweeters)

Frequency range 60-20KHz

Dolby Audio

DTS-HD

eARC over HDMI

Platform Android TV

Android 10

Google Assistant

Chromecast built-in

PatchWall

Universal search

Kid's mode

Smart recommendations

User center

LIVE channels

Performance

MTK 64 bit Quad core A55 CPU

Mali G52 MP2

2GB RAM 32GB Storage

5ms input lag 4K@60Hz

Auto Low Latency Mode

Connectivity

HDMI 2.1

eARC

BLE 5.0

Dual band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2x2 MIMO)

Ports

HDMI 2.1 x 3

USB x 2

Ethernet

Optical x 1

3.5mm x 1

First Published: Wed, December 16 2020. 15:26 IST

