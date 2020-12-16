Xiaomi launches Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch at Rs 54,999: Know specs, features

-
Xiaomi on Wednesday expanded its smart TV portfolio in India with the launch of Mi QLED TV 4K. Priced at Rs 54,999, the smart television features Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Audio, Vivid Picture Engine, Android TV 10, and more. The TV comes in 55-inch screen model with aluminum alloy frame. It boasts an almost bezel-less horizon display for a 96 per cent screen-to-body ratio, according to the Chinese electronics maker. The smart TV supports the commonly available high dynamic range codecs including, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG).
The Mi QLED TV boots Android TV 10 operating system with Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in.
Like other Xiaomi TVs, the Mi QLED TV is powered by company's Patchwall user interface, which is touted to bringing together content from more than 25 content partners. Additionally, the PatchWall features universal search, user centre, kids mode, smart recommendations and live TV utilities.
The TV comes with three HDMI 2.1 compatible ports. It has a feature named ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), which automatically switches the TV to game mode for low input lag of just 5ms at 4K @60fps -- according to the company. The device also supports HDMI e-ARC. Powering the TV is the MediaTek's 64bit quad-core A55 processor, coupled with Mali G52 graphics.
The TV features Mi's first six speaker set-up, featuring four full-range drivers and two tweeters, offering frequency range from 60Hz upto 20KHz with a total power of 30Watts.
Pricing and availability
The Mi QLED TV 4K is priced at Rs 54,999. It will be available on Xiaomi online store, Mi Home, Flipkart and all retail stores including Vijay Sales from December 21, 2020 at 12 noon.
