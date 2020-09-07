Xiaomi launches Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition smart TVs in India: Details here

on Monday introduced the Mi Horizon Edition TV series in India. Part of Mi TV 4A product portfolio, the Mi TV Horizon Edition TVs come in 32-inch and 43-inch screen variants with prices starting at Rs 13,499.

The 32-inch model will be available on September 11 while the 43-inch model will be available on September 15. Both these TVs will be available across Mi Stores, Mi Studio and select offline stores.

"With people consuming more content lately, Mi TV Horizon Edition series aims to bring in a cinema-like experience at home. With the new bezel-less design, we are confident that these TVs will enhance and enrich users' binge-watching experience," Eshwar Nilakantan, Category head for TV at Mi India said in a statement.

The new range is powered by 'PatchWall' platform, designed specifically for the Indian consumers.





PatchWall is India's most comprehensive content platform on TVs with deep integration of over 23 content partners, including Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar from over 16 languages.

Mi TV Horizon Edition series runs Android TV 9.0 giving access to over 5000 apps with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant.

It also comes with the 'Google Data Saver; feature available on mobiles hotspot.

"This lets you consume three times more content while keeping a track of your data usage," the company said.

In order to fasten the boot-up time, the new series comes with Mi 'QuickWake' which takes around 5 seconds to boot the TV.

The Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition (32) and Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition (43) are priced at Rs 13,499 and Rs 22,999, respectively.