Xiaomi launches Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 edition: Know price, features, and more

Chinese electronics maker on Thursday launched in India the Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition. Priced at Rs 34,999, the smart television will be available on Amazon India starting December 2, apart from Mi online store and Mi Home. As part of the television’s introductory offer, the company is offering Airtel direct-to-home (DTH) connection bundled with a four-month subscription, worth Rs 3,450, at a discounted price of Rs 1,800.

Successor to the Mi TV 4X (55) Pro, the Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition has a 55-inch screen of ultra-high-definition (4K) resolution. It has a 10-bit HDR panel, complemented by company’s in-house image processing algorithm and a vivid picture engine. Audio is covered by 20W speakers, which are tuned by Dolby and support Dolby Audio and DTS-HD.

Powering the Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition is the Android 9 Pie operating system, covered under company’s custom PatchWall 2.0 user interface. Unlike its predecessor, the smart television gets native support for popular over-the-top platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar. The Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition has built-in Google Chromecast. It also comes pre-installed with Google Assistant, YouTube, Google Play Store and Data Saver services.

Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 edition: Remote control