Xiaomi launches Mi TV 5X series in India, sale starts from September 7

Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi on Thursday launched in India the Mi TV 5X series of smart televisions. The Mi TV 5X will be available in 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch screen sizes priced at Rs 31,999, Rs 41,999 and Rs 47,999, respectively. All three models will be available from September 7 online on Mi India online store and Flipkart, and offline at the Mi Home, Mi Studio and Croma. In partnership with HDFC Bank, Xiaomi is offering a cashback of up to Rs 3,000 to HDFC Bank credit cards customers. Besides, the smart televisions will be available with up to 9 months no interest equated monthly installments (no cost EMI) offer from select banks and non-banking financial companies.
The Mi TV 5X series is based on Google Android 10 TV platform with Xiaomi’s PatchWall 4 user interface. The company has integrated IMDb in the user interface to show content’s customer ratings, alongside the collections of top IMDb fan-rated titles themed around genres, actors, filmmakers and more featured on the PatchWall homepage.
The TVs are touted to have a bezel-less profile with aluminium alloy frame covering the sides.
The smart televisions support all common high dynamic range formats, including Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Xiaomi says the TVs’ screen support 94 per cent of DCI-P3 colour gamut. According to Xiaomi, the screens are powered by Vivid Picture Engine 2 with adaptive brightness controlled through embedded photo-electric sensor. Besides, there is MEMC to bring interpolate frames of on-screen content and bring them closer to natively supported frame rate, 60Hz that is.
Audio is covered by 40W stereo speakers, supported by Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD. Mi TV 5X series comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB on-board storage. Wired connectivity is covered by three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, LAN port, optical out port, 3.5mm audio jack, and an Ethernet port. Wireless connectivity includes dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz/5GHz) and Bluetooth.
