Xiaomi launches Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi power banks in India: Details here

Chinese smartphone maker on Tuesday launched the 8A Dual in India. The budget smartphone will go on sale from February 18 at 12 noon on Mi.com, Amazon India and Mi Home stores. The phone will also be available for sale in offline retail stores soon.

The 8A Dual comes in in sea blue, sky white and midnight grey colour variants. It comes in 2GB/32GB and 3GB/32GB RAM and storage configurations, priced at Rs 6,499 and Rs 6,999, respectively.

In terms of specifications, the 8A Dual is a minor upgrade over its predecessor, the Redmi 8A. The phone has a 6.22-inch HD+ screen with a tall 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 system-on-chip, which is an octa-core processor that operates at up to 2.0GHz frequency. The phone’s imaging is covered by a 13-megapixel primary sensor, mated with 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. On the front, the phone has an 8MP selfie camera with AI portrait mode. The front camera doubles up as a biometric module for face unlock.

The dualSIM phone has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 512GB). Powering the phone is a 5,000 mAh battery. Like other smartphones, the Redmi 8A Dual has a P2i coating for protection against minor splashes and spillage.

Along with the Redmi 8A Dual, also launched the Redmi-branded power banks of 10,000 mAh and 20,000 mAh battery capacity. The Redmi power banks will be available in white and black colours. The 10,000 mAh and 20,000 mAh models will be available for at Rs 799 and Rs 1,499, respectively. Sale will start on February 18 at 12 noon on Mi.com and Mi Homes. It will be also be available on Amazon India soon.