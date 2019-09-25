JUST IN
Xiaomi Redmi 8A India launch at 12 PM: Livestream, expected specs, features
Business Standard

Xiaomi launches Redmi 8A with 5000mAh battery, price starts Rs 6,499

The phone features a 12MP Sony IMX363 sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and Dual Pixel Autofocus. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera

BS Web Team 

Redmi 8A

Xiaomi today extended the Redmi A series with the Redmi 8A smartphone with 5000mAh battery and 12MP Sony IMX363 sensor among other features.

The new offering comes with USB Type-C 18W fast charging support, a 6.22-inch Dot Notch HD+ display, and 19:9 aspect ratio.

Redmi 8A is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset and available in two variants -- 2GB/32GB and 3GB/32GB, featuring a 2+1 dual SIM slot with dedicated microSD card support to extend storage to 512GB.

The phone features a 12MP Sony IMX363 sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and Dual Pixel Autofocus.

On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera, capable of taking AI Portrait mode shots.

For protesction, the phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and nano-coating that makes the smartphone splash resistant.

Availability

Redmi 8A will be available in Midnight Black, Sunset Red and Ocean Blue colour variants. The 2GB+32GB variant will be available for Rs 6,499 and the 3GB+32GB variant will be available for Rs 6,999 starting September 29.

Redmi 8A: Specifications

6.22 inch (19:9 aspect ratio) HD+ Dot Notch display

12MP Sony IMX363 rear camera with 6P lens, Dual Pixel Autofocus

8MP front camera with AI Portrait mode

Octa-core 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 439

2GB/32GB and 3GB/32GB variants

Dual SIM + dedicated microSD slot (expandable up to 512GB)

5000mAh battery

AI Face unlock

Wireless FM radio

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

P2i splash proof nano-coating

156.48 × 75.41 × 9.4mm
First Published: Wed, September 25 2019. 17:43 IST

