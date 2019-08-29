Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 8 Pro with 64 MP camera, Helio G90T processor

Chinese smartphone maker launched the eighth-generation of Redmi Note devices -- Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro -- the successor to Redmi Note 7-series with 64-megapixel quad-camera setup as the biggest highlight. In addition to the smartphones, also launched its first Redmi-branded TV as well as a refreshed version of the RedmiBook 14.

has brought out Note 8 comes with minor upgrades over its predecessor with a better processor, four rear cameras, slimmer bezels, etc. However, Note 8 Pro packs a redesigned body with significant upgrades in the hardware over the Redmi Note 7 Pro, including the presence of a 64-megapixel rear camera, as a part of the quad camera setup. The Note 8 will go on sale on September 17, while the Note 8 Pro will go on sale on September 3. However, the launch in India could be ahead of the festive season.

The Note 8 will be available in Dream Blue, Meteorite Black, and White colours. The Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available in Pearl White, Ice Emerald, and Electric Light Grey.

Note 8 and Note 8 Pro price

The Redmi Note 8's base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage starts at 999 Yuan (about Rs 10,000). It also comes in two other variants—6GB/64GB priced at 1,199 Yuan (about Rs 12,000) and 6GB/128GB with a price tag of 1,399 Yuan (about Rs 14,000).

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is priced at 1,399 Yuan for the base 6GB/64GB variant and goes up to 1,799 Yuan for the top 8GB/128GB version.

Redmi Note 8 Pro: Specifications

The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch full HD+ display and runs a MediaTek processor instead of a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. The Note 8 Pro is the first smartphone to be powered by the Helio G90T processor with gaming-specific optimisations like HyperEngine and Game Turbo 2.0 mode. The chipset also brings improved network speed and lower touch latency. The smartphone is also the first Redmi Note-device to have liquid cooling.

There is also the feature to connect both to Wi-Fi and 4G to provide seamless gaming.

Note 8 Pro sports the quad-camera setup with a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor. The rest of the configuration comprises an 8MP 120-degree wide-angle sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro camera. The smartphone has a 20MP selfie camera sitting underneath the U-shaped notch and a 4,500 mAh compatible with 18W quick-charging.

Redmi Note 8: Specifications

The Redmi Note 8 has a 6.3-inch LCD display with full HD+. The phone runs on a Snapdragon 665 chipset. The Note 8 also features a quad-camera setup, but with slightly different specs. The camera setup of the Redmi Note 8 includes 48 MP primary cmaera with the latest Samsung ISOCELL GM2 sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2 MP dedicated macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The front panel holds a notch for the 13 MP selfie camera. It has a 4,000mAh battery and 18W charging compatibility.