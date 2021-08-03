Xiaomi launches RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook e-learning edition laptop in India

Chinese electronics maker on Tuesday launched in India the RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-learning edition Powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors, the come with solid state drive (SSD) storage, DDR4 RAM, and fullHD+ resolution screen. The RedmiBook Pro is priced at Rs 49,999 and the e-learning edition starts at Rs 41,999. Both the go on sale from August 6 on Mi online store, Mi Home, and Flipkart.

As for the specifications, the RedmiBook Pro is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H processor with integrated Intel Xe graphics. The laptop comes with 8GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM and 512GB NVMe storage. Made of polycarbonate, the RedmiBook Pro weighs 1.8kg and boasts a 19.9mm thickness. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch fullHD resolution display with an anti-glare coating on top. Made of polycarbonate, the RedmiBook Pro comes in charcoal grey colour with brushed metallic finish. The laptop packs a 720p HD camera, scissor mechanism based keyboard with key travel distance of 1.5mm, and a large trackpad with support for Windows precision drivers.

As for the ports, there are three USB-A (2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 and 1 x USB 2.0), HDMI 1.4, RJ45, and 3.5mm audio out. The laptop boasts a dedicated SD card slot. As for the connectivity, there is Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5. Audio is covered by dual stereo speakers of 2W each, supported by DTS audio processing app. says, the RedmiBook Pro is capable to deliver up to 10 hours of on-battery time and the laptop supports fast charging (50 per cent in 30 min). The laptop boots Windows 10 Home edition pre-loaded with Microsoft Office 2019 and Mi Smart Share.

The RedmiBook e-learning edition is similar to the Pro model but with different hardware configuration. It is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor with Intel Xe graphics, paired with 8GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM. The laptop comes with 256GB and 512GB SSD storage variants.



Both the RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-learning edition will be eligible for free upgrade to Windows 11, said the company during the launch.