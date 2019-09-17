Xiaomi launches TVs, water purifier, Mi Band 4, night light: Details here

Chinese technology company on Tuesday launched several products in India, including four new televisions, a water purifier, fitness band cum activity tracker and a motion sensor-based night light. Here are the details of every product that the company announced at the Smart Living 2020 launch event:

smart televisions

introduced four new smart televisions with a screen size ranging from 40-inches to 65-inches -- 65-inch (Mi TV 4X 65), 50-inch (Mi TV 4X 50), 43-inch (Mi TV 4X 43) and 40-inch (Mi TV 4A 40). The 65-inch model sports a metal frame and legs. It is powered by Xiaomi’s vivid picture engine for enhanced colours, brightness and saturation. Its screen panel supports wide range of colours and has a dedicated reality flow chip to upscale content captured in 24 frames to 60 frames for smooth transition. Besides these features, all three televisions in the Mi TV 4X-series have a 4K (UHD) display panel and the 40-inch 4A-series model has a fullHD resolution panel. All televisions support HDR10, four sound drivers (2 x twitters and 2 x woofers) with a maximum output of 20watts and Dolby audio.

Xiaomi has joined hands with new content partners, including Netflix and Amazon Prime Videos, and the new range of televisions come pre-loaded with their respective applications out of the box. These televisions are powered by the Android 9 platform with patchwall 2.0 user interface loaded on top of it. The updated user interface has a new light theme, carousal interface and a dedicated tab for live news. The has built-in chrome cast.

The Mi TV 4X (65) will be available for pre-order on Mi.com and Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs 54,999 starting September 29. The Mi TV 4X (50) will be available via Mi.com, Amazon and Mi Home stores starting September 29 for Rs 29,999. The Mi TV 4X (43) and Mi TV 4A (40) will be available via Mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Homes from September 29 for Rs 24,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively.

Along with the new range of televisions, Xiaomi also announced black colour variant of the Mi Soundbar, which will be available for Rs 4,999.

Mi Smart Water Purifier (RO + UV)

The Mi Smart Water Purifier (RO+UV) features a penta purification process, including reverse osmosis and ultra violet light. The water purifier boasts of a five-level water purification process, facilitated by three filters – PolyPropylene + Activated Carbon (PPC), Reverse Osmosis (RO) and Post Activated Carbon (PAC) along with an in-tank UV light. The Mi Smart Water Purifier (RO+UV) supports connections with smartphones through Mi Home App to show water TDS levels and filters’ life. When connected, the app also sends out notifications when a filter replacement is needed, with an option to buy directly from Xiaomi.

The Mi Smart Water Purifier (RO+UV) will be available via Mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Homes for Rs 11,999 from September 29. The filter cartridges will be available for Rs 3,997 for the complete set.

Mi Band 4

Successor to the Mi Band 3, it has all the features of the predecessor, and some additional featues. The fitness band-cum-ctivity tracker has a three-axis gyroscope sensor, along with a three-axis accelerometer sensor for enhanced activity tracking. It is also capable of tracking swimming sessions, including strokes. It is 5 ATM water resistant, has a new user interface with unlimited watch faces, provision to set pictures as watch wallpapers, etc. The Mi Band 4 also supports music controls, call alerts and app notifications, five-day weather forecasts, sleep monitoring and tracking and continuous heart rate monitoring.

The Mi Smart Band 4 will be available via Mi.com, Amazon and Mi Homes starting September 19 for Rs 2,299.

Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2

The Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 is a night lamp that automatically turns on upon detecting motion. It has two brightness settings and conserves energy by shutting off in 15 seconds if no motion is detected.

The Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 will be available via Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform for Rs 500 starting September 18 at 12 noon.