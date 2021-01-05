Xiaomi Mi 10i launch at 12 noon: Livestream, expected specs, price and more

-
Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi is set to launch in India the Mi 10i smartphone on Tuesday at 12 noon through a virtual event, which will livestream its social media handles and YouTube. Part of Xiaomi’s premium Mi 10-series, the Mi 10i is expected to be a midrange smartphone inspired from its elder siblings, the Mi 10T Pro (review) and the Mi 10. The smartphone is expected to launch in at least two RAM and on-board storage variants, both priced under Rs 30,000.
Mi 10i launch details
Xiaomi is hosting a virtual launch event for the Mi 10i, which will commence at 12 noon on January 5. The event details will be published in real time by the company’s on its social media handles -- Twitter and Facebook. Moreover, the company will livestream the video on its YouTube channel. You can also watch the livestream through video embedded below:
Mi 10i specifications
The Mi 10i will be a 5G smartphone.
It will boast a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor on its rear, along with three other camera sensors. The phone will come in at least two RAM and on-board storage variants, expected to be 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. Both the variants are expected to be priced less than Rs 30,000. Besides, the Mi 10i will come in at least three colour variants, two in glossy profile and one in frosted matte profile. The frosted matte texture will be available only in the ‘Pacific Sunrise’ colour variant. The smartphone is expected to sport an enhanced refresh rate screen with company’s adaptive sync technology, which it introduced with the Mi 10T Pro. The phone is expected to be powered by a battery of around 5,000 mAh capacity, supported by fast charger.
