Xiaomi Mi A2 India launch today: How to watch livestream; know specs, price

Xiaomi, a Chinese mobile phone manufacturer, is launching a Google Android One operating system-based Mi A2 smartphone in India today i.e. August 8. First unveiled in Spain on July 24, the device is a successor of the Mi A1, which was the first smartphone to run stock Android out of the box. The Mi A2 gets a major design overhaul in comparison to the predecessor, along with several new improvements in terms of specifications and features.

The Mi A2 features a familiar design that the company introduced with the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. The phone sports a bigger 5.99-inch in-plane switch (IPS) screen in a form factor almost identical to the predecessor. The screen features fullHD+ resolution that stretches in an 18:9 aspect ratio, protected by a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5. While most other midrange phones are moving towards all glass design, the Mi A2 retains the metallic body design of its predecessor, but now boasts more colour options.





ALSO READ: Xiaomi component supplier Holitech to Make in Andhra, will invest $200 mn

In terms of specifications, the is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 system-on-chip, paired with either 4GB or 6GB RAM. The phone also gets 128GB internal storage variant, along with the regular 32GB and 64GB model. Being an Android One smartphone, the Mi A2 runs vanilla Android Oreo, and the company had promised to upgrade it to Android P sometime later this year. The phone also gets unlimited high-quality photos storage on Google Drive.

In terms of imaging, the phone sports dual camera set-up on the back featuring a primary 12-megapixel camera with Sony IMX486 sensor of 1.25 micron pixels size and a secondary 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor of f/1.75 aperture. The front camera also gets an upgrade. It now features a 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor. Both the front and the rear cameras boast artificial intelligence capabilities and come with LED light and auto HDR for improved photos.



ALSO READ: Xiaomi, Samsung accounts 60% share of Indian smartphone mkt in Q2: Canalys

While most of the things have been upgraded and improved in the Xiaomi Mi A2, it also misses some of the key utility features that were there in the phone’s first iteration. These features include microSD card slot for storage expansion and 3.5mm audio output port. Although these features are slowly fading away in new generation smartphone, they are still quintessential in budget and midrange smartphone segment.

Though the official price would be unveiled soon, a recent leak points out at a possible price tag of Rs 17,499 for 64GB internal storage model. The is scheduled today i.e. August 8 at 4 PM. You can watch the live unveiling and launch of the smartphone at Xiaomi India online portal, which would livestream the feed from the event.