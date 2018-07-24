Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite global launch today: Watch live stream, know specs

JUST IN
Honor 9N India launch today: Watch live stream, know expected price, specs
Business Standard

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Xiaomi Global launch event, Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi will unveil its second-generation smartphone/s based on the Google stock Android operating system in Spain today i.e. July 24 at 2:30 PM (IST). At the event, the company is expected to unveil the Xiaomi Mi A2, a successor to the Mi A1, which was launched in India last year, and the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite, which would be the company’s first budget offering with the stock Android OS.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is reported to be a clone of the Mi 6X, which was launched in China on April 25. However, the Mi A2 would feature vanilla Google Android Oreo operating system, instead of the MIUI operating system that boots in the Mi 6X. Otherwise, the Mi A2 is expected to be similar to the Mi 6X in terms of design, features and specifications.

In terms of design, the Mi A2 would feature a design similar to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. It would sport a glass build on the front, covering a 5.99-inch fullHD+ 18:9 aspect ratio screen, and metallic body on the back.

The phone would be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with three RAM and ROM options – 4GB/64GB, 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB.

In terms of imaging, the Mi A2 would have a dual-camera set-up on the back and a single selfie camera with LED flashlight on the front. The dual rear cameras would feature a 20-megapixel f/1.75 aperture lens paired with a 12MP telephoto lens. As for the selfie camera, the phone is expected to feature a 20MP lens. Both rear and front cameras would support artificial intelligence-based scene detection capabilities. The phone would be powered by a 3,010 mAh battery.

The Mi A2 Lite, on the other hand, is expected to be a new device altogether. The available details of the Lite model are few, but it is expected to be the first Xiaomi budget smartphone to boot stock Android OS.

Watch Xiaomi Mi Global launch live stream here
First Published: Tue, July 24 2018. 09:33 IST

