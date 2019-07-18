Xiaomi Mi A3 goes official; brings triple cameras, AMOLED screen, and more

Chinese technology company on July 17 unveiled in Spain its third iteration of Mi A-series Named the Mi A3, the phone gets a mixed bag of upgrades in terms of design and performance. The phone is a mid-range offering with premium glass build, triple camera module on the back and stock Android operating system. Besides, it also has AMOLED screen with in-display fingerprint sensor, big capacity battery with fast charge support and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the back and front.

Mi A3 specifications and features

Except for the display, the Mi A3 seems to be an all-round upgrade compared to its predecessor. It has a 6.088-inch AMOLED screen with dot-shaped notch on top. Unfortunately, the screen has HD+ resolution, which is a downgrade from the fullHD+ in predecessor. On the other hand, the screen gets in-display fingerprint sensor technology and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 system-on-chip, paired with 64GB and 128GB internal storage configurations. Both the storage variants come with 4 GB of RAM. It has a microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 256GB). Being a part of Android One programme, the Mi A3 comes loaded with stock Android Pie operating system. Powering the phone is a 4,030 mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charge. Unfortunately, the phone comes bundled with a 10W charger, and the 18W fast charger is sold as a separate accessory.

Imaging is covered by triple camera module on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor of f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide fixed focus lens of 118-degree field of view (FoV) and f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie camera. Both the front and rear cameras support artificial intelligence based scene recognition. The rear camera module is capable to detect from up to 27 different scenes, whereas, the front camera supports 12 different scenes.

The Mi A3 has 3.5mm audio port, which was missing in its predecessor. It also has USB type-C port for charging and data transfer. The phone comes in three colours – more than white, not just blue and kind of grey. The phone's price starts from 249 euros, which translates to around Rs 19,000 in Indian currency. Important to note, the phone's specifications and features are of global model, which was unveiled in Spain. The phone might launch in India in future and some of the specifications and features might change.