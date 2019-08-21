Xiaomi Mi A3 India launch at 12 noon: Livestream, price, specs, features

Chinese technology company is set to launch the third iteration of its Mi A-series on August 21 at 12:30 PM. Named Mi A3, this smartphone, based on the Android One platform, boasts a 48-megapixel primary camera in the triple-camera set-up on the back, AMOLED screen with in-display fingerprint sensor, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back, and support for fast charge.

Mi A3 price in India

Though the Mi A3 specifications and features are out in public domain — the phone was earlier unveiled in Spain on July 17 — its price in India is not yet official. However, based on a recent leak on the phone’s official online sales platform Amazon, the Mi A3 is expected to be priced at Rs 14,498 and Rs 17,798 for 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage configurations, respectively. Besides the Indian pricing, the Amazon listing also revealed that the phone would come in three colour variants – 'not just blue', 'more than white' and 'kind of grey'. Important to note that these prices and colour variants are not official and there are chances these would get revised.

Xiaomi Mi A3 specifications and features

The Xiaomi Mi A3 has a curved glass body with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back, and a metallic chassis sandwiched in between. The phone has a gradient reflective design on the back, and the front is dominated by a 6.088-inch dot-shaped notch screen. The screen is upgraded to AMOLED panel from IPS LCD in the Mi A2, but its resolution is downgraded to HD+ from the predecessor's fullHD+. The screen has got the in-display fingerprint sensor technology for phone unlock.

The Mi A3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 system-on-chip, paired with 4 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage, expandable through microSD card (up to 256GB).

Being part of the Android One programme, the Mi A3 boots the stock Android Pie operating system. A 4,030 mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charge, powers the phone. Its international variant comes bundled with a 10W charger, and the 18W fast charger is sold as a separate accessory. There are chances that the Indian model would come bundled with a 18W fast charger in the box.

The phone’s imaging is covered by a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor of an f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide fixed focus lens of 118-degree field of view (FoV) and an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie camera. Both the front and rear cameras support artificial intelligence based scene recognition. The rear camera module is capable to detect from up to 27 different scenes, whereas, the front camera supports 12 different scenes.

The Mi A3 has a 3.5mm audio port, which was missing in the predecessor. It has USB type-C port for charging and data transfer.