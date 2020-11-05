Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition with Intel Core i3 SoC launched

-
Expanding its notebook line-up in India, Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi on Thursday launched the Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition with 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor. Touted as e-learning device, the notebook will be available in Silver colour at an inaugural price of Rs 34,999 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon and offline stores.
“We are super thrilled to be expanding our portfolio, this time focused on addressing the growing needs of learning from home. Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition is a perfect model for young professionals and students and will provide an intuitive and user-friendly experience,” Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Mi India said in a statement.
The Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition sports a 14-inch screen of fullHD resolution stretched in 16:9 aspect ratio. The screen is covered with an anti-glare coating to filter reflections and reduce strain on eyes while working in a bright environment or under a direct light source.
Weighing 1.5 kg, the notebook is part of company's thin and light notebook series. It has an in-built 720p HD webcam.
The Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition is powered by a dual core 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, paired with integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620 graphic processing unit. The notebook is equipped with 8GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 2666MHz and a 256GB SSD storage. The notebook is touted to deliver up to 10 hours of on-battery time. It supports 65W fast charging, which can charge the battery by up to 50 per cent in under 35 mins – according to the company.
