Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) with 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor launched

on Tuesday launched in India the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake processor powered Mi 14 (IC) laptop. Priced Rs 43,999 onwards, the thin-and-light laptop comes in multiple configurations, including a variant with NVIDIA GeForce MX250 (2GB GDDR5 VRAM) discreet graphic card. The Mi 14 (IC) will be available in silver colour on Mi online store, Mi Homes, Amazon India, Flipkart and select retail stores.

“After taking considerable consumer feedback, we are now expanding our Mi 14 portfolio to include a more convenient integrated web camera above the display. We retain 10th generation Intel CometLake processors in the new devices as well, since they offer great productivity performance for thin and light and offer day-long battery life. Mi Notebook series has been widely accepted and appreciated by Mi Fans and consumers and with the launch of Mi Notebook 14 (IC) we continue to raise the bar and set new benchmarks. We have expanded this range to deliver superior experience by offering powerful machines, and features that fulfil the requirement of students and working professionals,” Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Mi India, said in a statement.

The Mi Notebook 14 (IC) is a thin-and-light laptop that weighs 1.5kg. Made of aluminium and magnesium alloy, the laptop boasts a unibody metallic chassis. It sports a 14-inch anti-glare display of fullHD resolution.

The laptop comes with an in-built HD webcam for video calls. Powering the Mi Notebook 14 (IC) is the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CometLake processor, paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 2666MHz and up to 512GB of SATA SSD storage. The Mi Notebook 14 (IC) ships with a 46Wh battery, which is touted to deliver up to 10 hours of on-battery time. The laptop comes with a 65W fast charger, which is touted to replenish the battery from 0 to 50 per cent in over 35 mins.

The Mi Notebook 14 (IC) has a scissor mechanism-based keyboard with keys travel distance of 1.3mm. Its touchpad supports multi-touch functionality powered by Microsoft Precision Drivers. The laptop sports stereo speakers with DTS audio processing. Powered by Microsoft Windows 10 Home edition, the notebook comes with an array of connectivity ports, including 2 x USB 3.1 port, 1 x USB 2.0 port and 1 x HDMI 1.4b port. It also has a 3.5mm jack, which doubles as a headphone and a mic in.