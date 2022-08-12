Xiaomi MIX fold 2 launched in China after Samsung unveils smartphone

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Galaxy Z fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 - Price, Features and Specs
Samsung announces Galaxy S22 series' India pricing and availability details
Samsung Galaxy M13 series launched in India: Know price, specs, and more
Samsung Galaxy Book2 review: Not the brightest, but still a star
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: Galaxy S and Note-series perfectly blended
-
A day after Samsung unveiled its Galaxy foldable smartphone series, Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has now launched its new foldable smartphone, Mix Fold 2. The smartphone has been launched in China, however, no date for its global launch has been confirmed yet.
According to reports, Xiaomi's launch of Mix fold 2 can be seen as an attempt to challenge Samsung in the foldable smartphone segment. The mix fold 2 will feature the same chipset, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is used in Samsung's latest foldable phones, Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4. The smartphone has been priced at CNY 8,999, which costs around 104,423 in Indian currency. The new foldable phone comes in three storage options- 12GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and 12GB RAM + 1TB variant, which would cost around Rs 142,000.
Xiaomi Mix fold 2 houses 2 AMOLED flagship screens on 2 respective sides. The phone measures just 5.4mm unfolded, whereas, it measures 11.2mm folded, claims the company. It also comes with a Xiaomi-developed micro waterdrop hinge. Mix fold 2 flaunts a sleek 8.02-inch Samsung Eco screen, which has a resolution of 2160x1914 when unfolded. The displays of fold 2 are protected by Gorilla glass Victus. It also supports 120Hz AdaptiveSync pro.
Xiaomi's Mix fold 2 runs on the latest MIUI fold 13 operating system and third-party application adaptation will be conducted according to the solutions in Android 12L. It is equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera, 8MP telephoto camera, 13MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 20MP front lens. This triple-camera setup is tuned by Leica. On the battery front, Mix fold 2 houses a 4,500 mAh battery, which supports 67W fast charging.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU