Xiaomi MIX fold 2 launched in China after Samsung unveils smartphone

A day after Samsung unveiled its Galaxy foldable smartphone series, Chinese manufacturer has now launched its new foldable smartphone, Mix Fold 2. The smartphone has been launched in China, however, no date for its global launch has been confirmed yet.

According to reports, Xiaomi's launch of Mix fold 2 can be seen as an attempt to challenge Samsung in the foldable smartphone segment. The mix fold 2 will feature the same chipset, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is used in Samsung's latest foldable phones, Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4. The smartphone has been priced at CNY 8,999, which costs around 104,423 in Indian currency. The new foldable phone comes in three storage options- 12GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and 12GB RAM + 1TB variant, which would cost around Rs 142,000.

Mix fold 2 houses 2 AMOLED flagship screens on 2 respective sides. The phone measures just 5.4mm unfolded, whereas, it measures 11.2mm folded, claims the company. It also comes with a Xiaomi-developed micro waterdrop hinge. Mix fold 2 flaunts a sleek 8.02-inch Eco screen, which has a resolution of 2160x1914 when unfolded. The displays of fold 2 are protected by Gorilla glass Victus. It also supports 120Hz AdaptiveSync pro.

Xiaomi's Mix fold 2 runs on the latest MIUI fold 13 operating system and third-party application adaptation will be conducted according to the solutions in 12L. It is equipped with a 50MP IMX766 main camera, 8MP telephoto camera, 13MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 20MP front lens. This triple-camera setup is tuned by Leica. On the battery front, Mix fold 2 houses a 4,500 mAh battery, which supports 67W fast charging.