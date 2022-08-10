Samsung to start selling Galaxy Z fold 4 smartphone in India from Sept

Samsung plans to start selling its premium Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone from September in India and it will be the most expensive handset from the company's stable in the country, according to company sources.

While the global launch price of USD 1,799 (around Rs 1.42 lakh) for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the same as its previous version, Indian consumers would have to shell out more due to depreciation in the rupee and higher taxes.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 was launched in India in the price range of Rs 1.49- Rs 1.57 lakh apiece and Flip 3 in the price range of Rs 84,999- Rs 88,999 apiece but the new versions of the devices are expected to be priced higher.

"All the devices including Fold 4 will be available in India from early September. Fold4 is the most premium device that Samsung has launched till date. Indian consumers may have to pay a little more for the Fold4 because of depreciation in the value of rupee against US dollar," a company source told PTI.

The company unveiled a range of premium devices including Galaxy Z Flip 4 at a global price of around Rs 80,000 apiece, earbuds Galaxy Buds2 Pro for over Rs 18,000 apiece, smartwatch Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro at global price starting around Rs 22,000 and Rs 35,500 apiece respectively.

According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung captured 81 per cent market share in the Rs 1 lakh and above smartphone category in March 2022. Samsung's ultra-premium device Galaxy S22 Ultra accounted for around 74 per cent of the volume.

The company had launched the Galaxy S22 Ultra series in India in the price range of Rs 72,999 - Rs 1,18,999 apiece.

The company in the Buds2 Pro has introduced 24-bit sound which it claims will provide 256 times more details of the sound that people can hear compared to 16-bit sound devices that have been available in the market.

Samsung said that the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will come with temperature sensors and higher accuracy on health parameters like blood pressure monitoring, ECG, heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep monitoring etc compared to previous versions of the smartwatch.

