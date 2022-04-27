Xiaomi Next launch event at 12 pm: How to watch livestream, what to expect

-
Xiaomi Next launch event is set to kick off at 12 pm on Wednesday. At the event, the Chinese internet company would launch its premium flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G. Alongside, the company would launch the Pad 5, its maiden tablet in India, and smart TV 5A-series. Though an offline event, the Xiaomi Next will livestream online on Xiaomi official YouTube channel. You can watch the event livestream through the video embedded below.
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G: Expect specifications
Launched earlier this year in China, the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is a premium flagship smartphone. It boasts premium glass-metal construction and sports a 6.73-inch AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is HDR10+ certified and supports Dolby Vision. The smartphone sports a 50-megapixel triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 50MP primary sensor (f/1.9) with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP 115-degree wide ultra-wide-angle sensor (f/2.2), and a telephoto sensor (f/1.9). On the front, the phone has 32MP in-display camera sensor.
The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 system-in-chip, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB on-board storage (UFS 3.1).
It boots Android 12-based MIUI 13 interface. It packs a 4,600 mAh battery, supported by company’s proprietary 120W fast-charge solution. Other features include quad-speakers for audio with Dolby Atmos and sound by Harman Kardon, X-axis linear vibration motor for haptics, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 6.
Xiaomi Pad 5: Expected specifications
Launched last year in China, the Xiaomi Pad 5 would be the company’s maiden tablet in India. It sports an 11-inch 10-bit WQHD+ LCD screen of 120Hz refresh rate with support for DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is 6.85mm thick and weighs 511g. The tablet is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, paired with 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 on-board storage. It boasts quad-speakers set-up with Dolby Atmos. The tablet packs 8720 mAh battery. It boots Android operating system with MIUI for Pad interface. Imaging is covered by a 13MP camera sensor on the back and an 8MP camera sensor on the front.
