Xiaomi Redmi 8A India launch at 12 PM: Livestream, expected specs, features

Chinese information technology company is gearing up to launch the 8A in India on Wednesday. This budget smartphone is said to boast a bigger capacity battery, USB type-C charging and data transfer port, and a new aura grip design – according to the phone’s page on the home-grown e-commerce platform Flipkart. Here is a look at expected specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone:

8A specifications and features

The 8A Xiaomi is expected to sport a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen of HD+ resolution, stretched in 19:9 aspect ratio. The screen would feature a waterdrop-shaped notch on the top, accommodating the phone’s front camera.

Powering the phone would be Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 system-on-chip, paired with up to 32 GB of internal storage and 3 GB of RAM. The phone is expected to run on Android 9 Pie operating system, covered under Xiaomi’s MIUI 10 user interface.

Imaging is expected to be covered by a 12-megapixel sensor on the back and an 8MP sensor on the front. Powering the phone would be a 5,000 mAh battery. In terms of design, the phone would boast a new aura grip design on the back for improved handling. The phone is expected to come in multiple colour variants, including black, red, grey, green and blue.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A launch livestream