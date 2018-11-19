Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro to be launched on Nov 22; to go on sale from Nov 23

Chinese smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to launch the in India on November 22. The Flipkart-exclusive smartphone will go on sale from November 23. A successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro (review), which was launched earlier this year alongside the Redmi Note 5, the is the first midrange offering from the stable of to boast a quad-camera module – two cameras on the front and two on the back. Compared to its predecessor, the phone also has a bigger screen with a notch on top, accommodating dual front cameras, earpiece and sensors.

What’s new in the Redmi Note 6 Pro

Compared to the predecessor, the gets two major changes. It has a new screen format with a notch and a different selfie camera module. The Note 6 Pro has a 6.26-inch fullHD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) screen, stretched in a 19:9 aspect ratio. The screen is covered with a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass for protection against accidental scratches. The phone boots Android Oreo-based MIUI 10 operating system with a support for gesture navigation.

Coming to the selfie camera module, the Redmi Note 6 Pro has a dual-camera module on the front. It boasts a 20-megapixel primary sensor of an f/2.0 aperture, mated with a 2MP depth-sensing lens of f/2.2 aperture. The selfie camera module supports artificial intelligence-based portrait mode and beauty mode 4.0. The front camera also doubles up as a biometric unit for the face-unlock mechanism.



Apart from the above-mentioned upgrades and changes in dimension due to a bigger screen, the phone is identical to the Redmi Note 5. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB and 64GB of storage, respectively. The phone has a dual-camera module on the back, featuring a 12MP primary sensor of an f/1.9 aperture and a 5MP depth-sensor of an f/2.2 aperture. The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery.