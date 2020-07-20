Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 India launch today at 12 noon: Specs, features and more

is set to launch the Note 9 in India on July 20 at 12 noon. The smartphone is going to be third smartphone in the company’s Note 9-series, the first two are the Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max that were launched earlier this year. The Redmi Note 9 was announced in China in May. The Indian model is expected to be similar to the China model. However, the Indian model might come in 6GB RAM variant, along with 4GB and 3GB RAM variants.

The Redmi Note 9 looks similar to the other two Redmi Note 9-series It has a glass-metal construction with punch-hole display on the front, and square-shaped quad camera assembly on the back. However, unlike the elder siblings, the vanilla edition gets a rear mounted fingerprint sensor, which is placed right below the camera module.





Imaging is covered by a quad camera array on the rear, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor of an f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor of an f/2.2 aperture and 118-degree wide field-of-view, a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 13MP selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 9 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 system-on-chip, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Indian version is expected to get a 6GB RAM variant, too. The phone has a 6.53-inch fullHD+ screen of 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone ships with Android 10 operating system-based MIUI 11 user interface. Powering the device is a 5,020 mAh battery, supported by 18W fast charger.