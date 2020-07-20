Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC launched: Price, specs

Chinese internet company on Monday expanded its Note 9-series with the launch of the Note 9 smartphone. The smartphone will be available in 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB configurations, priced at Rs 11,999, Rs 13,499 and Rs 14,999, respectively. It will be available in pebble grey, arctic white and aqua green colours from July 24 on mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios.

The Note 9 is the third smartphone in Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9-series; the other two are the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The smartphone shares design blueprints with its elder siblings and has glass-metal construction with punch-hole display on the front, and square-shaped quad camera assembly on the back. However, unlike the Pro and Pro Max models, the vanilla edition gets a rear mounted fingerprint sensor, which is placed right below the camera module.





Imaging is covered by a quad camera array on the rear, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor of an f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor of an f/2.2 aperture and 118-degree wide field-of-view, a 2MP depth and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 13MP selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 9 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 system-on-chip, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone has a 6.53-inch fullHD+ screen of 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone ships with Android 10 operating system-based MIUI 11 user interface. Powering the device is a 5,020 mAh battery, supported by 22.5W fast charger. The phone has P2i coating for resistance against minor water splashes.