Xiaomi to foray into India's PCs market with Mi-series laptop on June 11

Chinese electronics maker is set to debut its Mi-branded laptop in India. The launch event will livestream across company’s social media platforms and Mi.com at 12 noon (IST) on June 11.

The company has in its products catering to consumers in its home country, and the upcoming Mi laptop in India is expected to be one of the notebooks that has already been launched in China. However, there are reports that will debut a new laptop series in India that is crafted for Indian consumers.

In China, sells under Mi and brands. The company recently upgraded its Redmibook with AMD Ryzen 4000-series processors.

Last week, Xiaomi announced that it will enter the Indian laptop market in June.

"We are ready to introduce the next big category in India with the Mi Notebook series. We will broadly have two series under Mi Notebook that we are going to launch. It will be a minimalistic design, a power-packed device with latest technology to fulfil the requirements of our Indian users," Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India, told IANS.

"Our target with the Mi Notebook series is power users; people who need a certain level of performance like students to office goers. With this new product, we are targeting those who are looking for a perfect device for gaming, entertainment, education as well as productivity," said Reddy.

The notebook market in India currently is around six-seven million unit sales per year -- 50 per cent consumer notebooks and 50 per cent commercial notebooks.

Consumer notebook accounts for around 3.3 million to 3.6 million units and one of the most popular segments is thin and lightweight devices and this is where Xiaomi is aiming to make an impact with its Mi Laptop.



"Lockdown will definitely impact our sales as certain pin codes and areas are completely locked down. At the same time, people are working from home and students are dependent on online classes. Hence, there will be an increase in demand," Reddy told IANS.

According to news report, Xiaomi might introduce RedmiBook 13 (2019) model with Intel Core processor in India. However, it will be launched under Mi branding. The Xiaomi RedmiBook 13 sports a 13.3-inch fullHD anti-glare display. It is a thin laptop with a waistline of 16.3mm. It weigh around 1.3 kgs. The Redmibook 13 comes with Intel Core 10th Gen processors – i5 and i7.