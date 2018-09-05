Xiaomi to launch Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro today: Know specs, features

Xiaomi, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is set to launch the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro smartphones in India on September 5. Launched earlier this year in China, the Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 are budget offering with 18:9 aspect ratio screen. However, the Redmi 6 Pro is a premium budget offering and would be the company’s first budget phone in India with a notch-based screen. These Amazon-exclusive smartphones boast bigger battery, modern screen, enhanced camera module and power efficient processor.

Redmi 6: Specifications and features

The Redmi 6 sits between the entre-level Redmi 6A and premium Redmi 6 Pro in the Redmi 6-series smartphones. The Redmi 6 sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) screen stretched in 18:9 aspect ratio. The dualSIM smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 system-on-chip (SoC). In its home country, the phone comes in two RAM and storage configurations -- 2GB/32GB and 3GB/64GB. In India, it is expected to also get a 4GB/64GB variant, along with the other two. The phone also features an expandable storage slot that supports microSD card of up to 256GB capacity. For imaging, it features a dual camera module on the back that supports artificial intelligence-based portrait mode. The dual camera module features a 12MP+5MP lenses. There is a 5MP lens on the front for selfies. Powering the phone is a 3,000 mAh battery. The phone boots Google Android-based MIUI 9 operating system.

Redmi 6A: Specifications and features

This entry-level smartphone sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) screen stretched in 18:9 aspect ratio. The dualSIM smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, expandable via microSD slot that supports card of up to 256GB capacity. For imaging, the phone features a 13-megapixel primary camera of f/2.2 aperture size on the back and a 5MP lens on the front for selfies. Powering the phone is a 3,000 mAh battery. The phone boots Google Android-based MIUI 9 operating system.

Redmi 6 Pro: Specifications and features

This premium budget smartphone sports a 5.84-inch fullHD+ screen stretched in 19:9 aspect ratio due to notch on the top. The Chinese version of this dualSIM smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC. There are reports that the Indian edition would be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636. The phone comes in three RAM and storage configurations – 3GB/32GB, 4GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB. It features a dedicated storage expansion slot that supports card of up to 256GB capacity. For imaging, the phone features a 12MP+5MP dual camera module on the back and a 5MP lens on the front for selfies. The rear camera supports AI imaging for bokeh effect and portrait shots. Powering the phone is a 4,000 mAh battery. The phone boots Google Android-based MIUI 9 operating system.

The above specifications and features are based on Redmi 6-series smartphones currently available in China. There are chances that the company would add or remove some features, or change the specifications in Indian versions. This space will be updated after the phones’ launch.