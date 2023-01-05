Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones on Jan 5: Details here

is set to launch the Note 12 5G series smartphones today in an event that will kick off at 12 pm. Though an on-ground event, the Chinese smartphone maker would livestream the event on its social media handles and YouTube channel. You can watch the livestream through a video embedded below. Below are the details of the products that are expected to launch today:

Note 12 5G

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, the Note 12 5G sports a 6.67-inch OLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness level. It has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP camera sensor. The smartphone comes in 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB configuration. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 33W wired charging. Other features include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB-C port. The smartphone comes in blue, white and black colours.

Redmi Note 12 Pro

The Redmi Note 12 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor and a 5,000 mAh battery. The phone supports 67W fast wired charging.

It has a 6.67-inch OLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 900 nits of peak brightness level. It sports a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera.

The smartphone comes in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations. It comes in blue, white, black and purple colours. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and 3.5mm audio jack.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor and a 5,000 mAh battery, the Plus model comes in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate with support for Dolby Vision. It has a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 200-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera.

It comes in blue, white and black colours. The phone supports 120W hypercharge wired charging. The smartphone boots Android 12 operating system based MIUI 13 interface. Other features include side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, and dual SIM with 5G support.