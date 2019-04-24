Xiaomi to launch Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 at 12 noon: Know features, specs

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi is set to launch the Y3 and 7 in India on April 24 at 12 noon. The 7 is already available in China, therefore, most of the phone’s specification and features are already in public domain. The Redmi Y3, on the other hand, would be an India-first device centred around selfie camera – 32-megapixel lens as confirmed by company on social media platforms.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Aimed at social media enthusiasts, the Redmi Y-series is all about selfie camera experience. The is expected to be a big upgrade over its predecessor, the Redmi Y2. Besides featuring a 32MP selfie camera, a big upgrade over 16MP selfie camera in the Redmi Y2, the phone is expected to sport a waterdrop notch screen – something common in 2019 budget smartphones.

Like how the company did with the Redmi Note 7-series, it recently tweeted a short video on Twitter purportedly showing the thrown in a bin that was then pushed on staircase. Seemingly, the phone is expected to have a durable build that could survive accidental drops. However, it would be too much to expect that the phone would come with any sort of protection rating, be it ingress protection (IP) or MIL-STD-810G.

There. Dropped it down the stairs. Will you drop your phone like that? #32MPSuperSelfie coming on 24-04-2019 pic.twitter.com/b998mk8JRS — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 20, 2019

Redmi 7

The Redmi 7 sports a 6.26-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a waterdrop notch, accommodating a selfie camera. The phone reminiscent the Redmi Note 7 Pro, but with a plastic back instead of glass. Powering the phone would be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC. The phone would come in three RAM and storage options -- 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and 3GB of RAM with 64GB of storage.

The phone sports dual camera module on the back, featuring a 12MP primary lens mated with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP lens for selfies. The phone is powered by 4,000 mAh battery. It will have a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the back, and face unlock assisted by artificial intelligence.