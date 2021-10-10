Xiaomi tops Central, Eastern Europe 5G smartphones in Q3: Report

-
ALSO READ
Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro with 120W fast charging, Snapdragon 888 launched
Xiaomi becomes world's top smartphone brand in June 2021: Counterpoint
Xiaomi to drop 'Mi' branding from its products starting with Mix 4: Report
Xiaomi to offer full spectrum of financial services in India via partners
Tech giant Xiaomi patents earthquake monitoring mobile tech
-
Global smartphone brand Xiaomi has captured an estimated 42 per cent of total 5G smartphone shipments in Central and Eastern Europe in the third quarter of 2021, says a new report.
According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, Xiaomi will remain the 5G leader above Apple and Samsung in the region till 2022.
"Xiaomi is the leading Android 5G smartphone vendor globally in Q3 2021 and is the leading 5G smartphone vendor overall in Central and Eastern Europe," Strategy Analytics Associate Director Ville-Petteri Ukonaho said in a statement.
The report said that Xiaomi's 5G smartphone shipments have grown past Apple and Samsung over the past year to take the top spot in 5G smartphones in the region.
"Xiaomi is capitalising on the absence of Huawei, as well as its own portfolio of high-quality affordable 5G smartphones such as the Redmi Note 9T 5G and Mi 11 5G," said senior analyst Yiwen Wu.
The report said that Apple captured second place in 5G smartphone shipments in the third quarter in the Central and Eastern Europe region, in only its third quarter of offering 5G smartphones.
Samsung, with its lineup of more affordable 5G smartphones took third place with a share of 11.5 per cent of 5G smartphones shipped in the region, drifting from 34.3 per cent in the year-ago quarter.
realme and OnePlus rounded out the top-5 5G smartphone vendors in Central and Eastern Europe with a share of 7.2 per cent and 2.5 per cent of 5G smartphone shipments respectively.
--IANS
vc/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU