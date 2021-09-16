Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro with 120W fast charging, Snapdragon 888 launched

-
Xiaomi has announced two new flagship devices to its T lineup - the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro for global markets.
According to GizmoChina, the phones feature a plastic frame and a glass back with an anti-glare finish. They also have tapered edges and quad curves on the rear for a better in-hand experience.
The 11T will b e available at a starting price of Euros 499 (roughly Rs 43,300) for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by 549 euros (roughly Rs 47,650).
The 11T Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage starte at Euros 649 (roughly Rs 56,300). A 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model will cost 699 euros (roughly Rs 60,700). The top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available for 749 euros (roughly Rs 65,000).
In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi 11T series flaunts a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels (FHD+), over 1 billion colours, 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate.
Under the hood, the Xiaomi 11T is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra SoC coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.
While, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.
Both smartphones have a hole punch cut-out housing a 16MP selfie camera. The 11T and 11T Pro both have a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle and another 5MP telemacro camera.
In addition, the Xiaomi 11T series is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The Pro version supports 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge technology, while the vanilla variant is limited to 67W charging.
