Xiaomi unveils Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite; India launch set for Aug 8: Know details

Xiaomi, a Chinese mobile phone manufacturer, on July 24 unveiled the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite in a global event held in Spain. Soon after the international unveiling, the company’s managing director, Manu Kumar Jain, announced that the Mi A2 will be launched in India on August 8. Powered by Android One, both the Mi A2 and A2 Lite feature an 18:9 aspect ratio fullHD+ (1080 x 2160) resolution screen and a dual-camera set-up on the back. During the unveiling, the company stated that the new devices bring an overall upgrade in comparison to the predecessor, the Mi A1.

Mi A2

The Mi A2 features a familiar design of the Mi A1, but now sports a bigger screen and better hardware. The phone sports a 5.99-inch fullHD+ IPS panel, protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Innards are covered by system-on-chip, paired with either 4GB or 6GB RAM. The phone also gets 128GB internal storage variant, along with the regular 32GB and 64GB model. An Android One smartphone, the Mi A2 gets stock Android Oreo and a promise to get Android P later this year. The phone also gets unlimited high-quality photos storage on Google Drive.

Mi A2

In terms of imaging, the dual camera set-up on the Mi A2 features a primary 12-megapixel camera with Sony IMX486 sensor of 1.25 micron pixels size and a secondary 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor of f/1.75 aperture. The front camera also gets upgraded by a 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor. Both the front and the rear cameras are powered by artificial intelligence capabilities and come with LED light and auto HDR for better quality photos.

Lite

Lite

The Lite, on the other hand, sports a 5.84-inch fullHD+ display stretched in 19:9 aspect ratio. Unlike the Mi A2, the Mi A2 Lite has a notch-based screen and the handset is powered by a Snapdragon 625 chipset. The Mi A2 Lite also features a dual-camera set-up of 12MP+5MP sensors at the back. The Mi A2 Lite comes with a 4,000 mAh battery that the company claims to deliver two-day on-battery time.

Price and availability

The Mi A2 has been launched in three variants- a 4GB RAM + 32GB storage variant priced at 249 euros (approx Rs 20,000), a 4GB RAM + 64GB variant at 279 euros (approx Rs 24,000) and a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that comes for 349 Euros (approx Rs 28,000).

The Mi A2 Lite comes in two variants: 3GB+32GB storage variant for 179 Euros (approx Rs 15,000), and 4GB+64GB variant for 229 Euros (approx Rs 18,000). Xiaomi stated that both the phones will be available in France from July 27 and in Italy from August 8. The Mi A2 will be available in 40 countries globally, including in India. The Mi A2 will launch in India on August 8 while the Mi A2 Lite is yet to get an official launch date.