Yamaha launches YAS 109 and YAS 209 soundbars with built-in Alexa

India has launched two new soundbars in India--YAS 109 and YAS 209--with built-in Alexa and support for Spotify and Amazon Music.

The YAS 109 features built-in subwoofers while the YAS 209 includes a separate wireless subwoofer, providing flexible placement options and enhanced bass.

The built-in Alexa feature provides volume-lowering capabilities, which automatically decreases the volume of movies or music to help receive a voice command. The remote contains a dedicated button to initiate Alexa control. Additionally, Alexa can be muted, when desired, or turned off completely when the soundbar is powered down, based on user preferences.

The soundbars incorporate Dolby Digital and DTS Digital Surround decoding, as well as DTS VirtualX for immersive, virtual 3D surround sound. Both soundbars feature Yamaha Clear Voice technology to enhance sound clarity.

For connectivity, the soundbars offer support for an HDMI ARC port, optical in, along with Bluetooth 4.2 and WiFi. The devices also have one HDMI port for passthrough.

Both soundbars also support CEC, enabling audio control with compatible TV remotes. An optical input is provided for use with other devices without HDMI connections.

The YAS 109 has 120 W output and weighs 3.4 kg while the YAS 209 has an output of 200 W. The separate wireless subwoofer is a key addition in the latter as it enhances the bass and overall sound output. Aesthetically, both models have slim profile.

The YAS 109 is priced at Rs 23,990 and the YAS 209 has a price tag of Rs 35,490.

Yamaha has also brought in an app to control the soundbar settings, available for both Apple and Android mobile devices. The app also allows for playback of music stored on a smartphone via Wi-Fi.