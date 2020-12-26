Year in Review 2020: Here are the best five soundbars launched this year

Televisions have come a long way but most of the advancements that the new generation of TVs bring are centered on the picture quality and not the audio. Thankfully, there are soundbar audio systems to elevate the audio experience. From established names in the segment like to new entrants like Realme, the soundbar segment expanded this year from a niche product segment to mainstream. Of the many launches this year, Business Standard lists the best five soundbar audio systems that stood out in 2020:

HT-G700

Sony had a busy schedule throughout this year as the Japanese electronics maker launched variety of products in India, including a few exceptional soundbars. The HT-G700 is one of the soundbars the company launched this year. It is an audio system with three dedicated full-range audio drivers and a separate wireless subwoofer. The soundbar supports the Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, a combination many of its peers lack. With its 400W audio output and Sony's Vertical Surround Engine, the soundbar is a powerhouse that covers vertical and horizontal spaces for surround sound effect. With rich bass and loud output, this soundbar is just the right audio system to amplify the home entertainment experience.

Price: Rs 39,990

With Dolby Atmos, this soundbar from Zebronics is a delight for those looking for bass-heavy output in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment. It boasts a peak speakers’ output of 450W, complemented by surround sound effect, which is one of the best you get in its segment. For those who like it bass-heavy, this soundbar would be a delight.

Price: Rs 17,999

SBWL03 Soundbar

SBWL03 is one of the soundbars that offers both ease of use and performance. It is mid-range audio-centric product with Dolby Audio support. The SBWL03 has a 250W audio output, multiple connectivity options and a dedicated wireless woofer for tangle-free experience. The 2.1 channel soundbar is good enough for small to moderate size rooms and supports multiple sound modes -- music, movies, 3D -- and each of these sound modes works well to uplift the audio output based on the genre. It is one of the affordable options if you are in the market for a soundbar with a wireless subwoofer and Dolby Audio support.

Price: Rs 13,990

Zeb-Juke Bar 9000 Pro Dolby

Zebronics makes affordable products and the Zeb-Juke Bar 9000 Pro Dolby is one of the products that best represents company’s effort in audio accessories space. It comes with a dedicated subwoofer, has a sleek build with minimal design that may complement most modern home spaces. The soundbar is one of the few in its segment to support Dolby Digital Plus. As for the performance, the Zeb-Juke Bar 9000 Pro Dolby is a versatile soundbar. It can go loud without a hint of distortion. The bass is punchy and the mids and highs are clear, too.

Price: RS 13,999

Soundbar

One of the affordable options, this is a no-frill soundbar good enough to elevate the TV viewing experience. It is a 2.1 channel audio system with a dedicated wired subwoofer. The soundbar sports a quad-speaker set-up, each of 15W power output. Its wired subwoofer has a 40W audio driver for low-frequency output. It is a fundamental audio system that just covers the basics, best suited to enhance the smart TV audio experience

Price: Rs 6,999