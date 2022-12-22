Year in review 2022: From Google to OnePlus, best 5 mid-premium smartphones

From the 6a to the 9RT, many smartphones were launched in the mid-premium segment in 2022. Mid-premium smartphones balance the features of premium phones at an affordable price. Take a look at the best five smartphones in the mid-premium range that were launched in India this year:

6a

Similar to any other Pixel smartphone, the 6a is also a camera-centric smartphone. Powered by Tensor, it can work with every app, feature, and tool made by Google. Though not megapixel-rich, Google’s computational imaging algorithms back the camera system, making a difference in the performance. The primary sensor is calibrated to capture natural colours. It takes detailed shots with appropriate white balance and contrast details. It is quick in fixing focus, and there is zero shutter lag.

Price: Rs 43,999

Apple iPhone SE 2022

Apple iPhone SE 2022 is strictly for people who like compact form factor. The Apple A15 Bionic brings significant improvement in both processes and graphics performance. Starting with performance gains, it handles everyday operations with ease and does a good job with regard to heavy-duty tasks. It has dual stereo speakers. The audio output through speakers is top-notch, especially while playing games and streaming music and videos.

Price: Rs 43,900

Galaxy S21 FE

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is an all-round mid-premium smartphone with an AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate, Exynos 2100 system-on-chip, dual stereo speakers, IP68 protection, fast wired and wireless charging, and a triple-camera set-up on the back with optical image stabilisation (OIS) available for primary and telephoto sensor. It is among the few smartphones you can use without a case or protective cover simply because its plastic back cover is less prone to scratches, fingerprints, and damages.

Price: Rs 54,999

11T Pro

The 11T Pro is not just affordable but also the most feature-rich smartphone one can get in the mid-premium segment. It is brimful of premium features, including industry-firsts such as a 10-bit display with support for Dolby Vision, a 120W fast charging solution, etc. Be it a smooth everyday experience, immersive multimedia experience, or playful gaming experience, every bit about the 11T Pro’s overall experience is made possible by the power-packed performance of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

Price: Rs 39,999 onwards

9RT

The 9RT 5G is a mid-premium smartphone which is a complete package loaded with features like wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, ingress protection from water and dust damage (IP68), a telephoto lens for optical zoom, etc. Rounding up the package is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. From graphic-intensive games to multimedia editing, there is nothing that the phone cannot handle. Moreover, there are dedicated settings to improve in-game performance.

Price: Rs 46,999