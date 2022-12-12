Year in review 2022: Sony Bravia X75K to Xiaomi OLED Vision, best smart TVs

Smart televisions go beyond audio-visual experience to make their case. These large screen devices support voice control, internet connectivity, apps, wireless screen mirroring, and more. The smart utility of these televisions make them a perfect fit to elevate entertainment experience at home. Besides, these make equally good companions for listening to music, playing games, and managing smart home devices. From entry-level to premium, here are the five best in across price categories launched in 2022:

OLED Vision TV 55-inch

forayed into the premium smart television segment this year with the launch of its OLED Vision. Though it features an OLED screen panel, it is cheaper than the OLED-based from established brands such as Sony, Samsung, and LG. Importantly, it does not cut corners on any major features, technology or otherwise. It boasts an OLED screen of 4K UHD resolution with support for multiple high dynamic range formats such as Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HDR, and HLG. Complementing the visual experience is the eight-way speaker system of 30W peak output. The speakers are loud and clear, and, together with Dolby Atmos and DTS, deliver a wholesome audio experience. The OLED Vision TV is an economical option in the premium OLED smart television segment.

Price: Rs 89,999

X75K 65-inch

Sony is known for premium experience, and the Bravia X75K is no different. The Google TV platform-based smart TV works well in terms of visual experience, with pronounced blacks and decent brightness. Its audio capability is dull, but can easily be lifted with an external soundbar system. Powered by the X1 4K processor, the tv works well rendering 1080p content, which is also evident during gaming. It can be controlled and managed via the Google Home app on the phone. If you have a home theatre at home, the Sony X75K is a good buy.

Price: Rs 1,39,900

Thomson QLED Google TV 55-inch

The Thomson QLED Google TV 55-inch is among the most affordable QLED smart TV available in India. It boasts a bezel-less design with its screen covering almost the entire front. It sports a QLED panel of 4K resolution, which is better than LED panels usually seen in in its segment. Coming to audio, the Thomson QLED Google TV boasts 40W stereo speakers. The speakers are loud and clear, and support Dolby Atmos to deliver an immersive audio experience. The default Google TV interface is rich with content recommendations from supported apps. The TV impresses with premium design, good audio-visual experience, and modest performance.

Price: Rs 40,999

Xiaomi Smart TV X 50-inch

The Xiaomi Smart TV X50 is a technology-rich proposition in the budget LED smart TV segment. It sports a 4K UHD resolution screen of 60Hz refresh rate and support for commonly used HDR formats, including Dolby Vision and HDR. Coming to the audio, there are stereo speakers of 30W peak output supported by Dolby Audio and DTS:X Surround technologies. The speakers create a good surround sound effect apt for an immersive audio experience. On top, there is wide-range of connectivity options such as 3 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x USB 2.0, Ethernet, AV input, optical, and headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, there is dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

Price: Rs 34,999

Kodak Matrix QLED TV 50-inch

Audio-visuals are defining traits for televisions, and the Kodak Matrix QLED TV 50-inch impresses on both parameters. It boasts an all-screen front profile with power LED on the bottom-centre. The screen is tuned for cool colour temperature by default. It offers an all-round connectivity, including two-way Bluetooth for Google Assistant-powered voice remote control and other Bluetooth-enabled accessories, dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI ports with support for CEC and ARC, USB-A, and optical for digital audio output.

Price: Rs 33,999