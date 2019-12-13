Year in Review: From Apple Watch to Garmin, best wearable devices of 2019

It has been an eventful year for fitness enthusiasts, especially those who wanted an ideal companion to track their workouts and offer insights.

The year 2019 saw becoming part of daily life for many. These devices not only help you keep track of your daily steps and heart rate but also measure other fitness metrics crucial for overall insights. What’s more, you get regular notifications on apps ranging from WhatsApp to Instagram, and you can reply to them from your watch itself. They can also store music, so you wouldn't have to carry your phone during workouts. With some smartwatches, you could even attend calls.

Of the many launches this year, Business Standard lists top 5 that stood out in 2019:

Series 5

The Series 5 does a lot to ease your everyday life — it is not only a phenomenal lifestyle gadget but also a proactive health support. The addition to an always-on display, a compass, and an electrical heart rate sensor, its own App Store makes this fifth-generation update a fiercely independent device.

Its accuracy in tracking fitness metrics is top-notch, and the deep integration of its watchOS 6 with iOS 13 makes it one of the best available right now.

Starting price: Rs 40,900.

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE





The Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE, a with eSIM support, serves more like a standalone device than a smartphone companion — just like the

With the Galaxy Watch LTE, Samsung came close to the Apple Watch in terms of utility and features. Easily the best at present for Android smartphone users, the Galaxy Watch LTE is the only supporting eSIM functionality; its health & fitness features and on-battery time are also impressive.

Starting price: At Rs 30,990.

Forerunner 245 Music

Most smartwatch launches of 2019 complement everyday lifestyle. But when it comes to a fitness variable for serious fitness aficionados, Forerunner 245 Music is second to none. The Forerunner 245 offers a slew of performance-monitoring features for those who take their data seriously. That, however, is not to say that it won’t appeal to fancy or casual runners. It indeed comes across as a complete smartwatch with something for all fitness enthusiasts.

Starting price: Rs 34,990

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active





The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is a fine example of a wearable that is ideal for various situations. It’s both a fitness tracker and an everyday watch that goes well with casual wear.

Consider this watch for its two-day on-battery time, dynamic fitness tracking, ability to customise face and widgets, third-party app support, built-in storage and heart rate monitor.

Starting price: Rs 19,990

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro

This premium smartwatch has one of the best displays and a bag full of features. And it can even take on an Apple Watch or a Samsung S3 gear with what it has to offer. The Mobvoi's TicWatch Pro brings a balance between style and performance and can be an ideal companion if you want to keep track of your everyday activities.

Starting price: Rs 20,249