Year in review: From Sony OLED to Realme LED, best smart television of 2021

From entry-level budget ones to premium, smart televisions now come at all price points. Irrespective of price-point, however, every smart television aims to offer better contrast, light control and vibrant colours. These parameters are important because they can truly elevate your home entertainment experience, be it while watching video, listening to music, and playing games. Business Standard lists five best smart televisions across market segments that deliver top-notch experience for their prices. Take a look:

A8H OLED

The Bravia A8H is among the best 4K smart TV that your money can buy. From exceptional picture quality to immersive sound experience, there is no parameter where the Bravia A8H seems lacking. It boasts a plush design, OLED screen with support for most high dynamic range formats, actuators-based sound system, Android operating system with Play Store for TV for apps, and support for Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and Apple HomeKit, besides Google Assistant.

Price: Rs 3,39,900 (65-inch) ALSO READ: Sony A8H OLED 4K Android TV review: A tech-rich smart TV worth your money

TCL C725 QLED TV

The TCL C725 QLED TV is a midrange smart television with a premium design, capable display, great audio, top-notch connectivity (Dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth), and easy-to-use stock Android user interface. It is a wholesome package, despite some imperfections like the absence of DC dimming and a non-user-friendly remote controller. Overall, the TCL C725 QLED TV is a package with respect to audio-visual experience.

Price: Rs 72,990 (55-inch) ALSO READ: TCL C725 QLED TV review: A wholesome package on Android 11 TV platform

Mi QLED TV

An entry-level QLED TV, the Mi QLED 4K TV boasts a premium design, capable display, great audio, HDMI 2.1 ports, top-notch connectivity and easy-to-use Android operating system-based Patchwall user interface. It is a wholesome package, despite some imperfections like a basic QLED screen panel of modest contrast, and non-user-friendly remote controller.

That said, the Mi QLED TV 4K might not be the best QLED TV, but it is definitely the best you get at its price. Coupled with a great audio and easy-to-use Patchwall UI, the Mi QLED TV 4K is quite an entertainer you get under Rs 55,000.

Price: Rs 54,999 (55-inch) ALSO READ: Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K review: A wholesome package despite some flaws

Hisense Ultra QLED TV 65U7QF

The Hisense Ultra QLED TV (65U7QF) is a no-frills smart TV which is effortless to use and operate. It does not have the best design, and the audio has nothing to write home about, but it still makes a good buy in the premium segment for its brilliant display, extensive value-added features and the familiar Android TV experience. It is not the features that define this smart TV; it’s their implementation that makes it better than others. It is not the TV that will complement your home interiors, but it sure will keep you entertained. It is clearly directed at people who prefer utility to design. It delivers big on parameters that matter the most in

Price: Rs 89,990 (65-inch) ALSO READ: Hisense Ultra QLED TV 65U7QF review: A no-frills Android smart television

Smart TV 4K

This entry-level LED smart TV is a comprehensive package that is better than most peers. It ticks all the right boxes to justify its ‘smart’ moniker by covering features and services that are usually ignored by most brands in their budget offerings. The TV’s screen and audio leave some room for improvement but its affordable price tag covers for these otherwise glaring compromises.

Price: Rs 27,999 (43-inch)