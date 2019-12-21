Year in review: From Xiaomi to Vivo, best midrange smartphones of 2019

Best Midrange smartphones of 2019: The midrange phone segment became the battleground for most smartphone manufacturers in 2019. As a result, it became one of the most populated smartphone categories of the year, with several launches. It was this category that also became the playground for phone makers to roll out their technology innovations with regard to imaging – one of the features that grew to become a key defining parameter in most smartphones of 2019. From premium designs to versatile imaging, midrange smartphones launched in 2019 were full of surprises and technology innovations.



Business Standard lists top five best sub-Rs 25,000 smartphones that were launched in 2019:

Redmi Note 8 Pro

This was one of the most comprehensive smartphone ones in the midrange segment could get this year. From 64-megapixel quad rear cameras to a gaming-centric processor and fast-charge support, the phone has everything that you expect in an affordable-premium smartphone. It also boasts some premium features, including an HDR screen, splash-resistant design and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back which make it an all-round phone in its segment.

Build Display Processor Battery Camera Launch price Glass 6.53-inch LCD fullHD+

Gorilla Glass 5

HDR Mediatek Helio G90T 4,500 mAh Rear: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front: 20MP Starts at Rs 14,999

XT

Build Display Processor Battery Camera Launch price Glass 6.4-inch sAMOLED fullHD+

Gorilla Glass 5 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 4000 mAh Rear: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front: 16MP Starts at Rs 15,999

The XT was the first smartphone from the young and ambitious Chinese mobile phone brand to boast a 64-megapixel quad-camera set-up on the back. Moreover, it also has a large super AMOLED screen, high-capacity battery with fast-charge support, feature-rich user interface with dedicated system-wide dark mode, and premium glass construction with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back.

One Vision

Build Display Processor Battery Camera Launch price Polycarbonate 6.3-inch LCD fullHD+

21:9 aspect ratio

Punch Hole

Corning Gorilla Glass Exynos 9609 3500 mAh Rear: 48MP + 5MP

Front: 25MP Starts at Rs 19,999

The One Vision is not like other smartphones you get in the midrange segment. It has an unconventional but multimedia-centric screen that has a tall aspect ratio and punch-hole to accommodate the front camera. Moreover, it is the first phone from to boast a 48MP dual-camera module on the back. Besides, it is one of the few phones that boot the stock Android operating system and come with the Android One promise of up to three years of security updates and two years of OS upgrades. Aimed at multimedia enthusiasts and shutter bugs, the phone is one of the most balanced in the segment.

Z1Pro

Build Display Processor Battery Camera Launch price Polycarbonate 6.53-inch LCD fullHD+

Punch Hole Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 5000 mAh Rear: 16MP + 8MP + 2MP

Front: 32MP Starts at Rs 14,990

The Z1 Pro has a bit of everything for everyone. The smartphone boasts a triple-camera set-up on the back, punch-hole display on the front, a high-capacity battery with fast-charge support and a glass-like premium gradient design. The phone has a decent performance, too. The Z1 Pro might not be an all-rounder but it has some strength in all departments and that makes it a versatile phone in the midrange segment.

Galaxy A50s

Build Display Processor Battery Camera Launch price Polycarbonate 6.4-inch sAMOLED fullHD+ Exynos 9611 4000 mAh Rear: 48MP + 8MP+ 5MP

Front: 32MP Starts at Rs 22,999

launched multiple devices in the budget and midrange segments this year, and the Galaxy A50s is one of the company’s midrange smartphones with 48MP triple-camera set-up on the back. Besides, the phone has a premium design, U-shaped notch screen, refined user interface with system-wide dark mode and ample internal storage. The phone is an all-round performer that impresses with its premium build, versatile rear-camera module, decent performance and capable multimedia features.



