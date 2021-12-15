Year in review: iPad mini to Realme Pad, best tablets launched in 2021

-
Apple and Samsung maintained their supremacy in India’s tablet market this year too, even as several new brands like Nokia made inroads with budget offerings and advanced features. Business Standard lists the five best tablets launched in India in 2021:
Apple iPad Mini
The iPad Mini has been through five cycles of generational refreshes, yet its design has not been as radically improved as it has in the recently launched sixth-generation upgrade. The design refresh allowed Apple to accommodate a tad bigger screen than the last-generation model, without compromising on the compact ergonomics the iPad Mini is known for.
Other design changes include flat sides and back, both of which aid handling and improve overall usability. Overall, the iPad Mini 6 is a handy but powerful tablet without the extravagant features of the Pro models. Yet, it makes a practical tablet for its size and price.
Price: Rs 46,900
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is an Android OS-based tablet with access to Google Play Store and the many apps that come with it. This tablet doubles up as a laptop through the integrated Samsung DeX computing platform, when paired with Samsung Book Cover keyboard (sold separately). Rounding up the package is the Samsung SPen, which is capable of doing a lot more than what a regular stylus does. Though it cannot replace a full-fledged Microsoft Windows based laptop, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE can be seen as an alternative to Google Chromebooks.
Price: Rs 46,999 onwards
Apple iPad
This entry-level iPad makes the best big screen slate for most people simply because it covers more than just the basics. The 2021 model brings with it a faster chip, double the on-board storage, and a new wide-angle front camera sensor for improved video calling experience. This iPad is not costly, like the Pro models, but delivers a solid combination of value, utility, features, performance, and longevity.
Price: Starts at Rs 30,900
Realme Pad
The Realme Pad is a solid entry-level tablet good for learning and entertainment purposes. It scores well in areas that matter the most-- screen, audio, build, design, performance, etc. With a big screen, quad-speaker set-up, and Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity, the Realme Pad is an impressive tablet for people on-the-go, especially for learning and entertainment purposes.
Price: Starts at Rs 13,999
Nokia T20
Debutant tablet from Finnish electronics maker HMD Global, the Nokia T20 is a decent entry-level tablet with sharp display, fine stereo speakers, excellent battery efficiency, and Nokia promise of timely Android upgrades for up to three years. With an option to pick from Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + LTE, the Nokia T20 is a good tablet for people on-the-go, if used primarily for learning and entertainment purposes.
Price: Starts at Rs 15,499
