Year in review: Nord Buds to OPPO Enco M32, best budget earphones of 2022

There are many earphones available in the budget segment that offer good sound quality and features. Here is the list of five wireless earphones launched in 2022

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Wireless earphones have come a long way, and now even the budget models offer good sound quality and useful features. However, choosing the right earphones is not an easy task. To simplify if for you, here is a list of five best wireless earphones in the budget segment launched in 2022:

OPPO Enco Buds2

The OPPO Enco Buds 2 are among the best wireless earbuds in the budget segment. It offers a lot for its price such as water ingress protection, fast charging, sound effects, touch controls, and supplementary app support. The earbuds support customisable single tap, double tap, triple tap, and tap-and-hold touch controls. The touch controls and supplementary app support are novelty not many offer in the segment. However, the audio quality and design are two things that give the Enco Buds 2 an edge over others.

Price: Rs 1,799

Vivo TWS 2 ANC

The Vivo TWS 2 ANC is worth considering if you have a Vivo smartphone to use it with, which unlocks some of the additional features such as the low-latency mode for gaming. It is a mid-range true wireless headset with active noise cancellation and support for the Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec, which is rare in this segment.

Price: Rs 5,999

OnePlus Nord Buds

Nord Buds features a unique design. Among its best features is the microphone performance in voice calls and battery life. It beats the competition in terms of sound quality too. The audio signatures can match some of the best earphones in the mid-range segment. The sound signature handles a high bass. There is enough bass to get you through peppy numbers. For someone looking for a pair of affordable earbuds, the Nord Buds are a valid option.

Price: Rs 2,799

OPPO Enco Air2

The OPPO Enco Air2 are a decent semi in-ear type true wireless earbuds on a budget. They lack any sort of noise cancellation, which some of its peers offer, but compensate for it through good app support, responsive touch controls, and impressive on-battery time. As for performance, the earbuds are loud, bass-heavy, and balanced. Moreover, there is ENC for calls and the performance during calls is impressive. Rounding up the package is IPX4 rating for water resistance.

Price: Rs 1,999

OPPO Enco M32

The OPPO Enco M32 makes a decent neckband-style wireless product with good audio and stellar on-battery time. It has a flexible neckband that wraps around the neck but you do not feel a thing because of its lightweight build. The earphones come with ear wings pre-fitted for a snug fit and grip. It features a minimal design which fades in the background and is no reason for distraction to others.

Price: Rs 1,799

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 11:02 IST

