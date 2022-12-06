Year in review: Portable SSDs to dual drives, best storage devices of 2022

-
Part of being a consumer, especially in the modern era where technology has far surpassed our expectations, is being able to access data from anywhere. A case can be made for utilising cloud services such as Dropbox or Google Drive. However, for those who demand more robust and controlled performance than a cloud solution can provide, there are several options to consider when looking for storage devices. Today we will be looking at the best storage devices of 2022. It is a good time to be a consumer because there are so many great options to choose from. Whether you need the portable solid state drive (SSD) or the dual-purpose flash drive, there are plenty of options to choose from. Here is a wrap of best storage devices launched this year in India:
SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD
The SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD is a high-capacity, portable and rugged solid state drive that combines the speed, responsiveness and reliability of an SSD with traditional hard disk drive capacities. The drive has an aluminium chassis covered by rubber coating for added protection. It is IP55 rated for water and dust resistance. It supports USB-C interface and comes with both a USB Type-C to Type-C connector and USB Type-C to Type-A connector. It is compatible with Windows, Mac, and USB Type-C based smartphones.
Price: Rs 14,999 onwards
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C Flash Drive
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C flash drive features an all-metal casing, featuring the reversible USB-C and USB-A connectors on each end. It has a swivel design, which rotates and clicks to reveal either of the USB connectors. The flash drive comes with a Memory Zone app for Android phones, which offers additional features such as automatic backup of data, free up storage feature, and managing WhatsApp data over external devices. It comes in up to 1TB storage variant.
Price: Rs 899 onwards
Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield
This rugged external SSD boasts metal enclosure and IP65 rated for water and dust protection. It is shock-resistant from drops of up to 3-meters. It supports USB 3.2 type-C interface for fast data transfer speeds. It comes with both a USB Type-C to Type-C connector and a USB Type-C to Type-A connector. It is compatible with Windows, Mac, USB Type-C smartphones, and select gaming consoles.
Price: Rs 12,999 onwards
Seagate Backup Plus Portable HDD
Seagate Backup Plus Portable HDD is perfect for those who require a lot of storage in the most compact form. It is available in both 4TB and 5TB versions. The drive is built with a combination of hard plastic and aluminium front plate. The hard drive is compatible for both Mac and Windows operating systems. However, it features only standard USB-A cables to plug into a computer, which means that an additional USB-A to USB-C adapter may be needed for Mac usage.
Price: Rs 9,999 onwards
Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch
The touch edition of Samsung T7 SSD elevates data protection with an additional hardware security measure in the form of a built-in fingerprint sensor, along with password protection. It features a USB 3.2 port with backward compatibility. It comes with both USB-C and USB-A cables. The drive is available in up to 2TB of storage variant.
Price: Rs 11,999 onwards
First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 09:46 IST
