Year in Review: Sony to LG ThinQ, top 5 portable Bluetooth speakers of 2019

Portable Bluetooth speakers have added more colour to our outings — be it a trek, camping or just a family picnic, now you can carry your music anywhere without much effort. These compact and sturdy portable speakers have made life a lot easier for audiophiles.

From to and ThinQ, companies captured the mood of the youth in 2019 and brought just what they needed. These speakers not only light up house parties or small gatherings, but they also have virtual assistants to set up an alarm for you, take notes, remind you of birthdays, and play music according to your mood. These speakers can be interconnected without any wire for a loud sound in unison.

This year, we had many new products launched in this segment and we picked the top 5 that impressed us the most:

Ultimate Ears Boom 3

Boom 3 is a premium Bluetooth speaker with an exceptional audio quality. This portable speaker gives a 360-degree audio output, is water- and dust-resistant, loud, crisp and possessing enough power to fill an entire room with quality acoustics. Though it lacks basic connectivity options like NFC or 3.5mm audio port, the feature-rich Boom and Megaboom mobile apps make up for the downside. The Boom 3 is a complete package that is easy to use and has a good premium signature sound.

Price: Rs 15,995

SRS XB402M speaker

Sony’s SRS XB402M has built-in Amazon Alexa and all the capabilities of an ideal portable speaker. But that’s not all. There is more that it offers. The first thing you notice is its looks and design which make it a perfect fit in your modern home decor. The sound output is even more impressive. The tuning between bass and treble is well in place. If you have an ear for music, you would love this speaker.

Price: Rs 24,990

SRS-XB32 speaker

Those who love to party at home will instantly connect with this speaker. With additional light work on the body and the signature Sony sound, the SRS-XB32 is a good pick among portable speakers. While Sony’s audio is usually loaded with punchy bass, this speaker also balances the treble.

The SRS-XB32 has the RGB LED strip emitting multiple colours, and two strobe lights on both edges. It easily lasts for around 24 hours on one charge in the standard mode; this comes down to 13-14 hours with extra bass and lights. What's more, it also works as a power bank: It has a port that you can use for charging your phone.

Price: Rs 10,990

Sony SRS-XB12

This speaker is a real treat for audiophiles who like to go light and easy. Given its small size, you can carry this speaker anywhere, and the SRS-XB12 won't disappoint in output, either. The tuning is optimal so that the output sounds music into one's ears. It can be a good companion for personal use. You can also consider carrying it for a trip. We would call it a sweet deal, as the speaker outperforms its competitors in sound quality.

Price: Rs 3,990

ThinQ WK7

LG's ThinQ WK7 is great for people whose homes are truly smart. It can help control door locks and lights, Google-powered TVs, and even refrigerators and washing machines from LG’s ThinQ platform. The WK7’s specialty is that it listens to you, very intently. Strictly-business conversations can make daily chores easy. The 30W drivers bring out mighty impressive output with sufficient bass, clear mids, and satisfactory highs. It is also loud enough to fill a large room.

Price: Rs 17,900