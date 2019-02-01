Ultimate Ears Boom 3 review: Another marvel with great sound, app support

from the stable of American lifestyle audio accessories brand, Ultimate Ears, is a new addition to the company’s wireless portable speakers in India. The speaker continues with company’s cylindrical design language for 360-degree audio output. However, unlike the UE Wonderboom’s (review) compact design, the has an elongated profile.

The has a no frill design. It is covered with fabric mesh that runs from the front to the back, joining a rubber strip stretching from top to bottom. The speaker’s volume controllers are present on the front, behind bold plus and minus signs, evocative of volume up and down. The top and bottom are covered with rubberised caps. The top cap has a magic key (power key that doubles up as play/pause/skip button), along with a dedicated Bluetooth and power light indicators. The bottom cap has an opening for wireless dock charger (sold separately).

As in the case with other Ultimate Ears’ speakers, the Boom 3 is also water- and dust-resistant (IP67) and drop-proof, a testimony of speaker’s durable build quality. Though it does not come in fancy freestyle colour options, the red, black and blue colour variants look decent, if not bold.

In terms of performance, the is loud, crisp and has enough power to fill an entire room with quality acoustics. The elongated cylindrical design throws audio in 360 degrees horizontally, so you can place it anywhere, without having to set it up for audio directions. Operating the speaker is easy with Boom and Megaboom mobile app that is available for Android and iOS platforms.

From equalisers settings to battery level indicator, the app covers everything. Importantly, the app has a power button that makes it easy to turn off/on the speaker remotely. This makes it convenient to use the Boom 3 speaker in any environment, inside a room or outside near a pool or on a beach. Through the app, you can also connect up to 150 Boom or Megaboom-series speaker for an immersive surround sound experience.

Priced at Rs 15,995, the Boom 3 is a premium Bluetooth speaker with exceptional audio quality. Though it lacks basic connectivity options such as near field communication (NFC) or 3.5mm audio port, the feature-rich Boom and Megaboom mobile app makes up for this downside. Together with the capable app support, the Boom 3 makes a complete package that is easy to use and has good premium signature sound.