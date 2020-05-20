You can now share albums on Google Photos directly with other Google users

After enabling direct photo and video sharing through in-app chat option, Photos now allows direct sharing of photo albums with account users. In retrospective, people had to generate uniform resource locator (URL) to share photos, videos and photo albums uploaded on Photos. In December last year, the search engine giant allowed users to share single photo and video with other Google accounts using in-app chat window. Now, users can share the entire album of photos and videos without the need of generating the URL.

"Last December, we launched direct sharing to make it easy to share one-off photos and videos in Google Photos by adding them to an ongoing, private conversation in the app. Today, we're bringing a similar experience to shared albums. Rolling out this week, when sharing an album, the default option will be to share with a specific person or people via their Google account. This gives you more control over who's added to the album," said Google Photos Sharing Engineering Lead, Sanjukta Mathur, in a statement.





Though the URL sharing continues to be an option to share album via link, the new direct method makes it easy to share the album with other Google accounts. Moreover, you still have the option to choose who get to see your album, add content to the album, and leave comments and likes.

To share an album, select contact from the top “Send in Google Photos” window. Once the contacts are selected, the other person gets an email notification, which can be viewed on browsers and mobile app for Android and iOS.

The direct sharing option also gives control to admin to remove someone from the album. However, this also removes the photos and videos that the person added to the photo album.